Expert advice: Top ingredients for your beauty regimen

As we enter the festive season, it is time to give your skin some much needed care after the festival. When scouting for the perfect damage repair products, you may have come across terms that left you baffled. While on the look-out for creams and serums to help your skin detox, the presence of a few ingredients can do wonders to your beauty regime. Dr. Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services and R&D, Kaya Limited picks the top ingredients of the season that every beauty aficionado needs to know. Not just that, we also decode their benefits and miracle properties to help you make informed beauty choices:

Collagen: Collagen is a protein produced by our cells that helps “hold” the skin together. Collagen keeps the skin looking younger and giving it firmness and elasticity. When we are young, our skin stays plump and smooth because it constantly regenerates itself. But as we age, collagen production slows – and existing collagen can get damaged due to sun exposure and unhealthy skin habits. This results in wrinkles and sagging skin. Collagen infused products help smoothen the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Elastin: Another protein present in the skin which is as important as collagen, Elastin is a protein found in any elastic connective tissue in the body. It is responsible for the ability of skin to resume original shape after being stretched. The proportion of Elastin in the skin usually peeks in adolescence or early adulthood and declines thereafter. Beauty products with Elastin restore the skins natural firmness and bounce.

Hyaluronic Acid: As body collagen declines, the appearance of wrinkles and discoloration become more visible. Maximizing collagen levels will keep skin supple. Hyaluronic acid keeps collagen synthesis up and helps retain skin moisture, contributing to the anti-ageing benefits to the skin.

Glycolic acid: Derived from cane sugar, Glycolic acid has the smallest molecules in the AHA group. This property ensures that it penetrates the skin deeply and easily, making it the most effective for treating fine lines, acne, blackheads, dullness, oiliness. When used right, products containing Glycolic Acid will leave with clear, even toned skin.

Salicylic Acid: Normal skin cleansing may not be enough to keep your skin clear and bright, but incorporating a salicylic acid lotion can help exfoliate your skin and reveal the healthy, new skin underneath. While salicylic acid lotions are not for everyone, they can benefit many skin types when used appropriately. When applied, the lotion causes the uppermost layer of skin to swell, soften and then peel, removing dead skin cells leaving you with fresh, bright skin.

Niacinamide: This component of vitamin B3 has been shown to increase ceramide and free fatty acid levels in skin, thereby preventing skin from losing water content and stimulating microcirculation in the dermis. It also has a growing reputation for being able to lighten skin discolorations and reduce acne.

Retinol: Simply put, it helps skin cells create better, healthier skin cells while increasing the amount of skin-support substances. It has been shown to increase the skin’s collagen production and glycosaminoglycans content, resulting in firmer skin with an improved texture and enhanced barrier function.

AHA and BHA: AHAs are best for normal-to-dry or sun-damaged skin because they help bind moisture and improve healthy collagen production and smooth an uneven skin texture. BHA is best for normal-to-oily or breakout-prone skin while also being excellent for reducing redness from rosacea.

Resveratrol: Like any antioxidant, resveratrol has incredible protective benefits for the skin. When applied topically, resveratrol protects against sun damage, improves collagen synthesis and reduces cell damage. It is a stable, potent antioxidant worth finding in a skin care product.

Curcuminoids: Found in the spice turmeric, it has potent anti-inflammatory properties, both internally and externally. It also works to suppress excess melanin production in the presence of sunlight and will help reduce chronic inflammation, irritation and sun damage that causes skin to look older.