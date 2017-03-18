Ethnic chic: Cinema glamour gets a traditional overhaul

Sridevi

Evergreen Sridevi looked absolutely gorgeous in Manish Malhotra’s floor length anakarkali and left everyone in awe of her with her appearance on the red carpet. English Vinglish actor paired her attire with a heavy Amarapali neck piece. The 53-year-old actress was a beauty to behold. The actor rounded up her ethnic look with open hair, a white bindi and red lips. She reinforced our beliefs that the ethereal Indian nine-yard exceeds the glamour quotient anywhere and everywhere.

Alia Bhatt

Udta Punjab actor adorned herself in a light pink saree at the annual 2017 edition of the Zee Cine Awards red carpet. Every time the actor gives her fans cuteness goals with her red-carpet appearance but this time she chose to dress up in saree. The actress paired her desi look with a quintessential bindi and her heavy jhumakas were complementing her traditional Indian attire. Adding to her look, she opted for roses in her bun with side parting.

Vidya Balan

The Begam Jaan actor Vidya Balan looked stunning in a traditional ivory kanjeevaram sari by Second Skin. Kahani actor appeared on the red carpet accessorizing her look with heavy chandbali earrings, a kada and a nose-pin. The actress graced the attire with a red bindi and a neat bun with gajra. With pink lips and kohl-rimmed eyes she completed her look and accentuated her charm at the awards ceremony.

Sonali Bendre

Glamorous Sonali Bendre added oomph and drama to the red carpet as usual. She looked gorgeous in a Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s white ruffled-sari. Her embellished cut-out blouse with fur brought style to the night and made heads turn. She was styled by Akanksha Gajria. Sonali chose to complete the look with beautiful emerald jewellery, and looked classy. She opted for a head bun and added more grace to her attire and looked refreshing.