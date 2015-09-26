Costumes straight from Cleopatra’s wardrobe by The Blonds

There are those who believe that fashion loses its flamboyance when it is bound within the parameters of specific themes. And then there are those who prefer thematic unity over boundless flair. New York-based designer duo The Blonds surely figures in this last category. “We become so obsessed with a theme that we get entrenched in it and then we exhaust ourselves,” said David Blond, who, along with the designer Philippe Blond, is the force behind this now well-known label. The theme for their latest show was ancient Egypt, allowing the designers to make use of the distinctive costumes and colours that are associated with that era. Bright golden hues0, Pericosa stones and crystals — a total of 1,73,000 of those — were therefore part of their sparkling and historically-inspired line of clothing, which was introduced at a show in New York earlier this month.