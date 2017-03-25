Rental fashion: Portals that deal in celeb-approved outfits

Rent a closet

Ridhima Bhasin’s embellished dhoti and jacket is for an uber chic. A silk hand-embroidered short ivory jacket with applique work on the neckline, waist, sleeve cuffs and on the kalis of the jacket makes the outfit outstanding. Worn by glamorous film star Karisma Kapoor for the Retail Awards in Rajasthan, the actress paired it with Minerali accessories and Christian Louboutin shoes. It goes with any semi-formal occasion. For this look one, visit their website www.rentacloset.com.

Stage 3

This dupion silk floral printed skirt is accompanied by a horizontal striped ivory and orange crop top with elbow length sleeves with a burnt orange sequin dupatta. Aditi Rao Hydari chose to wear this highly coveted modern floral print floor length Sabyasachi skirt with turtle neck quarter sleeved cute orange top at the IIFA awards 2015. The cancan in the skirt and the sequined dupatta add glamour and make this perfect for any special occasion. To get this outfit, visit to Stage 3 website www.stage3.co.

Swishlist

Bollywood style icon Sonam Kapoor worn this outfit while promoting her film Khoobsurat on TV sets of Jhalak Dikhhla jaa. With its noteworthy combination of traditional bandani crepe silk and a stylish modern jacket design it’s a head turner for sure. The high neck and long sleeves featuring Anita Dongre’s signature gota patti embroidery means you need only minimal accesorising to look and feel a million bucks in this. For this ultimate glamorous look log in to www.swishlist.in.

The Clothing Rental

Bollywood’s yummy mummy Malaika Arora Khan rocked a black sequined full sleeve Ports 1961 gown at Colors Leadership Awards after party. Neon pink lips, Farah Khan Fine Jewellery, Jimmy Choo heels and a golden-black belt gave scintillating finish to her look. The black sequined column floor length gown is perfect for a cocktail or for a glamorous night. For this startlet look you can visit to The Clothing Rental website www.theclothingrental.com.