Personalised fashion packed in a trunk & dropped at your doorstep

Once Upon a Trunk is an online e-commerce shopping portal with various brands and designers on board. It was founded in February, 2015 by the sister duo Saanchi and Shivaani Jain to provide a different platform for shopping for shopoholics, it has come a long way with a collaboration with over 100 top notch premium designers at affordable prices. It is an amalgamation of top brands, expert service, and unparalleled convenience, delivering a highly personalized experience that helps you look your best. Believing in revolutionizing fashion with ease, their U.S.P lies with offline shopping as personalized styling services at your doorstep, as per your whims and wishes.

In conversation with Guardian 20, the Jain sister’s Saanchi and Shivaani Jain spoke about the concept and the idea behind Once Upon a trunk, and told about how it is different from other online portals, Saanchi says, “We thought of making life easier for all the women on the go! We know the pain of finding the perfect outfit for an occasion too well. If there ever were to be a befitting exhibit of what happens at the end of a real-life fairytale, it’d probably come enveloped in a carry-on, or in our case for measured eccentricity, a bespoke trunk. Introducing to you, the delicately magical nuances of life with “Once Upon A Trunk”. With each Trunk, the stylist will get better at zeroing in on the user’s specific tastes and fit. And just like a fairytale; magically and effortlessly, we fulfil the client’s fashion needs. Because life is not perfect, but your outfit can be!”

The one remarkable thing about this online portal is their at-home trunk service. This experience is straight forward and convenient with their stylist just a click away. All you have to do is sign up online, set up a phone conversation with one of their stylists, and a 30- to 40-pound box will arrive on your front door, packed with ensembles for the occasion. The client tries the items on, tells the stylist what she likes, and sends the rest back.

They aim to achieve comfort for their customers with home shopping facility. Intended to spread across all metropolitan cities, they have almost reached the pinnacle by planning to set up their own brand for trunks & apparel clothing. Their clothing line aims to produce refined quality products with international designs and not to replicate anything seen in the Indian market. Their trunks are designed to give a different approach and outlook. Thus, believing in revolutionizing fashion with ease.

The sister duo told us about the service they are providing to their specific target audience, Shivaani says, “With once upon a trunk, you can try before you buy at home. Products ranging from clothes to accessories to footwear, it has got it all in order to gift someone a complete look. From Contemporary to ethnic to kids wear, there is something for everyone.”

She further added, “We have around 120 premium designers on board. Aashna Behl, Shantanu& Nikhil, Free Living, Platinoir, Banjaaran, Dhruv Kapoor, Kanelle, Kareishma Sarnaa. We work on back orders or drop shipments. Whenever there is an order, we place an order with the designer. Once they deliver it to us, it goes through the quality check process and then gets delivered to the client. We are a consumer friendly portal, we accept free returns unless mentioned otherwise and maintain good relations with the designers. We also comprise of an expert logistics team which manages everything on time and avoids any possible delays. Also, we have tied up with renowned names across the country like Quicklee that provides special service for express delivery.”

Take your love a notch higher by gifting your girl their amazing collection which includes phulkari dupattas, stunning lehengas, saris, pretty jhumkas and much more to lust over. Prices range from 1,000 to 10,000, it has got something or the other for every pocket and every occasion. Surprise your lovely ladies with their droolworthy collection. They provide a personal shopping experience, and make even gifting easy.

Their online version of magazine blog, The Hey Day is that one hotspot where you can find featured diverse shoots, collaborations, fashion and lifestyle stories, and so much more to help with all your queries and keep you entertained at the same time.