Summer calling: Comfort & style are the new trendsetters

Kavita Bhartia

Kavita Bhartia has come up with Route’D Iznik her SS’17 collection. While retaining her signature style, she has infused fun and contemporary silhouettes using Indian handwork. There is a unique visual appeal in the designs with extensive sheer, net, Dupion silk, flowy chiffon and Korean crepe embellished with traditional resham, pearl work, and intricate work of embroidery in zardozi and ties and dye techniques inspired by Iznik motifs. The silhouettes are essentially gilets, tiered skirts,draped dresses, tunics and pants.

Arushi Kapahi

A beautiful amalgamation of the old and new, Arushi Kapahi’s Spring Summer 2017 collection ‘Aniq’ is inspired by the magnificent beauty of nature. The collection highlights occasion-wear that is elegant, playful, chic and comfortable with fabrics — muslin, organza, crepe and Bhagalpur silk — which are perfect for the Indian summer. The rich delicate embroidery of Gota, Swarovski, Dabka, Badla matched up with colours of the desert Sky boast a modern twist with a traditional touch.

Aashima Behl

Using fluid shapes in easy to maintain fabrics — Aashima redefines pret. The collection consists of easy-to-wear shirt dresses, power suits, smart jackets and minimalistic evening silhouettes for a well-heeled woman. Each garment is designed with a focus on comfort, material and interaction with body. Silhouettes constructed in antique pastels colors like distressed sage greens, golds, blush pinks, ivories, mustards and burgundy. It continues to mature with textures as varied as pure organzas, cotton poplin.

Tina Tandon

Tina Tandon’s collection ‘Hope In Love’ consists of floral laces, which are taken from the beauty of Spring blooms in purity white, the blues from the clear blue skies, and the ocean’s layers. The Sun’s warmth is captured in shades of yellows, crimson, and corals — reminding us of the heartwarming sunsets over the horizon. Crochet laces, Off-shoulder details, Fringes add to the drama that life is, as we go into spring time, and renew our hope in love and life again.