Shelly wins Mrs North India (Classic)

Renowned astrologer, occult science expert, entrepreneur, socialite and, now, beauty queen, Shelly Maheshwari Gupta was crowned as Mrs North India (Classic). Mrs North India pageant is a celebration of the Indian married woman. Brimming with energy, Shelly said, “Dreams are dreams until you decide to wake up and make them real. I hope certainly to make my dream come true by using this platform of Mrs India. I aspire to engage, inform, empower society thereby focusing on woman’s education in the country and helping underprivileged especially autistic kids.”

Winning one of the most coveted titles was not a bed of roses for Shelly. She worked hard to achieve her goal with unstoppable energy and commitment towards the platform. Her focused vision led her to excel in the internationally renowned pageant which celebrates beauty in diversity. Shelly since childhood has been dedicated and does all her work passionately. Known for paying attention to the minute details, Shelly is a self-made woman and is also perfectionist.

Shelly was born in Kanpur and raised in Lucknow to a business family. She was a bright kid and after completing her master’s in psychology, she has been practicing tarot card reading and other occult sciences since the last 15 years. She is also a proud mother of a law student and a doting wife of an industrialist. From fitness to kitchen, from styling to social life, Gupta is always active and enthusiastic. She is confident and has started working on her life changing journey from “Lucknow to Kuala Lumpur”. Representing the nation globally and making every Indian smile is her goal now.