Mix of grace and style at the IIFA Utsavam Awards 2017

Aditi Rao Hyadri

Aditi Rao Hyadri chose separates by Nikhil Thampi for the gala evening. Despite the intricate patterns on the top and skirt, she pulled off the look without looking over the top. She completed her look with heavy jhumkhas and a small black bindi added more grace to her attire. The hairdo and the minimal makeup, uplifted her look splendidly.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma looked ravishing in her red high-slit gown by Label D at the IIFA Utsavam 2017. Sharma’s pretty red carpet look was simple and elegant and required no change. She left her red hair open which really complemented her dress. She completed her look using scarlet lip colour. She has been making quite a lot of fashion statements lately.

Rakul Preet Singh

Young actress Rakul Preet Singh adorned herself in the black outfit by a Costa Rican designer, which was a little too overwhelming. The diva tied her hair up in a ponytail and wore strappy sandals. However, Rakul made the look work with perfect finishing touches. Her backless dress and frill added oomph and drama to her attire. She kept her look little smoky which didn’t seem loud and very pretty.

Shriya Saran

Drishyam actress Shriya has once again impressed us! Just recently at the red carpet the actress had donned a dramatic blouse, which took away all our attention. It was a good ensemble. Here, she has kept it simple and elegant. The navy blue gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock flowed perfectly and the interesting neckline made her appearance sexier.