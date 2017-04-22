Mix of grace and style at the IIFA Utsavam Awards 2017

Mix of grace and style at the IIFA Utsavam Awards 2017

By SWATI SINGH | | 22 April, 2017
Fashion, glamorous edge, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Adah Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Shriya Saran, IIFA Utsavam Awards 2017, Hyderabad,South Indian cinema, red-carpet ceremony, Telugu film, Kannada film.
(L-R) Aditi Rao Hyadri, Adah Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Shriya Saran.
The biggest celebration of South Indian cinema, IIFA Utsavam Awards 2017, was held recently in Hyderabad, with some leading ladies from Telugu and Kannada film industries among the attendees making sure that the red-carpet ceremony retained its glamorous edge. Compiled by Swati Singh.

Aditi Rao Hyadri

Aditi Rao Hyadri chose separates by Nikhil Thampi for the gala evening. Despite the intricate patterns on the top and skirt, she pulled off the look without looking over the top.  She completed her look with heavy jhumkhas and a small black bindi added more grace to her attire. The hairdo and the minimal makeup, uplifted her look splendidly.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma looked ravishing in her red high-slit gown by Label D at the IIFA Utsavam 2017. Sharma’s pretty red carpet look was simple and elegant and required no change. She left her red hair open which really complemented her dress. She completed her look using scarlet lip colour. She has been making quite a lot of fashion statements lately.

Rakul Preet Singh

Young actress Rakul Preet Singh adorned herself in the black outfit by a Costa Rican designer, which was a little too overwhelming. The diva tied her hair up in a ponytail and wore strappy sandals. However, Rakul made the look work with perfect finishing touches. Her backless dress and frill added oomph and drama to her attire. She kept her look little smoky which didn’t seem loud and very pretty.

Shriya Saran

Drishyam actress Shriya has once again impressed us! Just recently at the red carpet the actress had donned a dramatic blouse, which took away all our attention. It was a good ensemble. Here, she has kept it simple and elegant. The navy blue gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock flowed perfectly and the interesting neckline made her appearance sexier.

Related Story

Fashion, Bollywood, Diwali celebrations, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Festive dazzle
Festive dazzle for Diwali celebrations in Bollywood
Fashion, jewellery designers, P.C. Jeweller, contemporary jewellery, traditional jewellery, Kiwi by Musskan, Vishal Jewels, Themed jewellery
Jewellery makers search the past and present for themes
Amazon India Fashion Week, New Delhi, Schulen Fernandes, Wendell Rodricks, Nida Mahmood, Sahil Kochhar, Rina Dhaka, Payal Jain, Pawan Sachdeva, designer, Spring Summer’18 collection
Invention and high style at the Amazon India Fashion Week
fashion, Raymond’s khadi line, The Woolmark Company, Raymond, Khadi Wool Collection, Indian textile heritage, Australian High Commission, Delhi, khadi
Raymond’s khadi line: Grown in Australia, made in India

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.