These ethnic designs make for perfect summer sarees

ASHA & GAUTAM

For designer Asha and Gautam, fashion is all about evolving, innovating and improvising yet keeping your signature style intact. Their collection draws inspiration from the enchanted floral gardens and exudes simplicity and elegance. In flower empress collection, rich handloom fabrics like banarasi georgettes, banarasi tissue, silk, linen, kota are weaved with traditional embroideries for a royal and classic look. The collection has soothing pastels and hints of vibrant colours which addglamour to the easy breezy silhouettes. Each piece is designed to look like an Indian couture statement making them into timeless masterpieces.

ANURADHA RAMAM

Designer Anuradha Ramam is known for her collection which is handcrafted and unique. The creations can be segregated in four basic styles — hand block printed, handcrafted, hand embroidered and fusion. The designer is famous for her Teliya and handblock printed sarees which are very comfortable in the summer. Her latest creation is the Indian corset which can be comfortably worn with a saree, a skirt, jeans and even formal wear. It is her love for colors that makes her aesthetically put together vibrant hues and bold shades in a way that it mesmerizes the soul.

TARUN TAHILIANI

A fusion of organic and fresh tones brings Tarun Tahiliani’s spring summer collection 2017 to life this season. Inspired by Mughal gardens and architecture, the collection aptly titled “ChashmeShahi” reveals clothes that transform into a breathtaking aria of fantasy and romance. Representing the ateliers timeless craft combined with a modern muse, skillfully presented in an array of elegant cool garments to create an offering reminiscent of summer and all that it brings with it. Defining the new summer silhouettes and exploring fantasy through the concept saris, the collection is imbibed with a fresh and youthful simplicity.

NARGIS

Nargis, the house of ethnic fashioner has arrived with its new range of Vibgyor collection of lehengas and sarees. Nargis’ latest assortment is inspired by nature representing attractive and eye appealing seven colors of the rainbow, making you look spectacular wherever you go. The collection is fabricated by harmonizing rich quality with majestic designs and is a mix of sequins work, vibrant Zari and thread work with various fabrics, colours and designs, to give an eclectic look to every woman’s attire. Each of the Vibgyor pieces of Nargis are crafted to perfection, with attention to cut, colour, drape and feel of the fabric.