A global stage for India’s emerging designers

Fashion Capsule, is a new Delhi-based fashion and lifestyle shopping exhibition platform which is organized by Mallika Jain. Fashion Capsule works with several of the country’s leading fashion designers and luxury car brands. The exhibitions, held every 4-6 months, brings together dozens of boutique fashion brands and leading designers under one roof in each of its editions for our elite women shoppers. After putting up successful shows in Delhi and Chandigarh in India, Fashion Capsule by Mallika Jain is all set to go to London this Summer in May 2017.

After the successful events in India, fashion Capsule is ready to exhibit in London. When we asked Malika about her expectations and strategies on going forward, she said, “Yes we are now set and ready to target the international market with a bang. London is our first big international move. For our London exhibition, we have strategiesed by associating with Ritika handa, a London based events and marketing entrepreneur for fashion, interior and lifestyle brands. Together we have curated a hand-picked selection of 30 designers from India and London who will showcase their collections at our London exhibition.”

Further, she added, “The theme for our show is “London Luxe” 19 and 20 May, and it is at Grosvenor House hotel, J W Marriot London. We are riding on very high expectations as we are hitting the London market at the right month with the right selection of designers at central London’s best venue — Grosvenor House.”

Providing an international platform to budding designers, the project brings forward around 30 designers from fashion, jewellery, lifestyle. Malika told Guardian 20 about the target audience and the process of selecting designers for the London exhibition. She said,“ While selecting the 30 designers, we kept in mind our target audience which is mainly London and Asian. Our focus is more on Indian designers and jewellers showcasing their indian and indo western couture and pret collections as that is very high in demand in London. Out of the 30 designers exhibiting with us, atleast 20 designers are from India!!”

“Retail malls and exhibitions, I feel, go hand in hand. They both showcase established and emerging designers. Those who can’t afford a retail space would rather invest in space at exhibitions for their sales. So I feel they both compliment each other.

Then we talked about the response of customers towards the exhibition in this digital era. Does she feel that the market, which is flooded with retail malls, is good for exhibitions? On this she shares her views, she shared, “Well honestly, I would say that now the market is flooded with exhibitions!! When I started 3 years ago, there were few in the industry, now there are many!! So the market is spoilt for choice. But at the end of the day the success of an exhibition depends on your marketing mix , which many do not understand. Its about putting the right product at the right place at the right time at the right price with immense marketing activities. Some achieve it, some don’t.”

Also the footfall at an exhibition is a lot more than what comes to a store in a mall. So, being at an exhibition is also a good way to market and create awareness for a brand," she added.

Fashion Capsule has done succcesful shows with Designers like Sumsum Bajaj, Shalini Bhardwaj, Ajesih Oberoi, Priya Chandna, Sonia Pabby, Suruchi Khanna and more. This gala shopping platform aims to bring together multiple Fashion, Lifestyle, creative and boutique brands under one roof for elite shoppers, and also to provide a platform to the budding talent in the fashion industry.