India Runway Week ’17 pays homage to handloom designs

Day 1

Mumbai-based young designer Ken Ferns has opened the show. The collection is inspired by paper craft and its geometric forms in the real world – called ‘Soda’, as it’s a perfect blend of real and diagrams. Soda interprets energy, fizz and an outburst of zest, light yet impactful. Banka Silk collection is another brand that has wooed today’s woman with the motifs, which show how the beauty of Mughal monuments inspires her all the time. Another designer Harsha Bindu Nuthakki has come up with styles of 1940-50 which have cape blouses with ruffles, long capes. The collection is full of fresh colors and cool kiwi and toucan bird prints, which is perfect for the summer. Indian Kathak Dancer Shovana Narain sizzled the ramp as a showstopper for Designer Gaurika Sharma for her label ‘Soutache’.

Day 2

New-gen designers opened Day 2. Designer Muskaan Agarwal makes her debut at the India Runway week S/S 2017. She presented ‘DWAAR’,, her collection received appreciation as it paid tribute to Indian heritage. ‘Pinessaa’ by Neha, and Shivangi presented its collection ‘SKINN’. Purnima Gulati a zesty designer carries a subtle sense of dressing to devote to the society by expressing her affection for handloom via her label “Thhreads”. Handloom is a reflection of our inheritance, dedication, charm and has the heart of our weavers in each and every inch of the fabric. Glamour took the mercury a few notches higher when Actress Gauhar Khan walked for the duo Vinita & Chetan. Debuting with their interpretation of ‘Up side Down’.

Day 3

India Runway Week continued to please everyone on the 3rd day of the fashion extravaganza. Delhi based Designer — Ankur J Launches his Amun-Ra (hidden light) collection which emphasizes on Egyptian colors and prints with contemporary mix. With the collection, he raised the message of ‘Help Egypt Help a Heritage’. The spring summer collection by Anshita Garg aims at comfort and chic clothing. The collection exhibits the use of zari and bead work in western clothing along with light weight fabric like linen satin and maheshwari silk. Bollywood Glam Swara Bhaskar walked the ramp for Delhi based designer Akassh K Aggarwal. His collection, ‘Tribe Vibe Collectives’, inspired from the world of Bohemian self love, in a society that has seen women as the weaker and the second sex, is a bow down to the ones who decided to live the way they wanted to, no matter how crazy or rebellious.