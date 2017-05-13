Getting weird and outlandish at the Met Gala red carpet do

By SWATI SINGH | | 13 May, 2017
(L-R) Rihanna, Helen Lasichanh, Katy Perry, Priyanka Chopra
Every year, the Met Gala promises to offer the sight of at least one celebrity stepping out in a particularly bizarre, jarring and wacky look. But this year’s theme was the Japanese fashion icon Rei Kawakubo and her groundbreaking fashion label Commes Des Garcons, which brought to fore some outlandish and weirdly attractive dresses at the event. A report by SWATI SINGH.

Rihanna

Rihanna chose to wear a sculptural number from Comme des Garçons. The self-anointed bad girl took the theme very seriously. Her dress resembled a colourful bunch of flowers — a monster-sized bouquet that which was completely eccentric, delicate. Her gown’s infinite petals of fabric work was paired with flower shaped jewellery by Rihanna Loves Chopard, Le Vian and DVANI jewellery. She paired her look with red gladiator heels, high-rise top bun, bright pink eye shadow and red lips.

Helen Lasichanh

Pharrell William’s wife Helen Lasichanh went for a vibrant red sculptural ensemble which designer ReiKawakubo personally picked out for her. An oversized red silhouette looked like the legendary fictional character Teletubbies’ Po or like a red padded jumpsuit that looked like a flying squirrel. She completed her look with top bun, pink lips and winged liner.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was one of this year’s co-chairs at The Met Gala, but she boldly chose Comme des Garçons. Opting for a lacy, eye-popping custom piece by Maison Margiela, Perry donned an over-decorated Maison Margiela embroidered coat, red tulle dress, and matching veil by John Galliano. She teamed red, ruffled dress with an equally odd headpiece which had wing mirrors, a veil, and moreover it had “eye witness” embroidered across the actual eyes. 

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra donned in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress with a mega-train attached that got the prize for taking up the most space on the red carpet. Pigy Chops is again all over the internet due to her massive train trench coat which was so big that could cover up a sinkhole. Slipping-off-the-shoulder vibes which she combined it with one of the most on-trend items du jour — the trench coat. The Quantico star, teamed the dress with Jennifer Fisher earrings and ankle length black boots. 

