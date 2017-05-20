Starry night at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Fest

Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid certainly knows how to make an entrance on a red carpet as she turned heads in AlexandreVauthier pink gown — gorgeous sweetheart neckline, a thigh high split at the front and enviably petite waist before skimming her frame to the floor, into a soft train at the opening gala of 70th Cannes Film Festival. Gigi shot her stardom with a bedazzling pair of silver strappy Olgana Paris heels.

Emily Ratajkowski

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, arrived in a silky-champagne slip gown by Twinset Simona Barbieri at the red carpet ceremony before the screening of French film Ismael’s Ghosts. She paired her nude gown with colourful statement jewels from Bulgari. The plunging round neck and daring thigh-high split on one side of the gown was simple but sexy in appearance.

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp donned in a stunning Grecian-style Chanel white gown with wide cut-outs at her waist, adorned with a string of shimmering gold leaves at the waist and shoulders. She left her hair in simple curls and added glowing make-up to her clear striking natural beauty adding with nude lip colour.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone spotted at the red carpet in gorgeous one-shoulder purple Marchesa gown with shimmery floral work on it. Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from De Grisogono simply elevated her look. Padmavati actress chose to complete the sheer attire with dark red lip shade; the centre-parted hair with sexy beach waves which complemented her ethereal beauty.

Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat surprised everyone when she arrived in a gorgeous George Shobeikalight-pink gown at the Cannes opening ceremony. The actor stunned one and all in her, floral number and managed to spell perfection in the stunning outfit. She accessorised her dress with a spectacular necklace by Messika Joaillerie.