Starry night at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Fest

Starry night at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Fest

By SWATI SINGH | | 20 May, 2017
Cannes Film Fest, opening ceremony, fashion, red-carpet, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Lily-Rose Depp, Deepika Padukone, Mallika Sherawat, Bollywood, Hollywood, designer gowns, Celebrities
(L-R) Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Lily-Rose Depp, Deepika Padukone & Mallika Sherawat.
The latest edition of Cannes Film Festival kicked off with a bang on 17 May. Celebrities from across the world gathered here for the opening day of the event, and many stole the show with their red-carpet antics. Here are some highlights from the inaugural ceremony, by Swati Singh.

Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid certainly knows how to make an entrance on a red carpet as she turned heads in AlexandreVauthier pink gown — gorgeous sweetheart neckline, a thigh high split at the front and enviably petite waist before skimming her frame to the floor, into a soft train at the opening gala of 70th Cannes Film Festival. Gigi shot her stardom with a bedazzling pair of silver strappy Olgana Paris heels.

Emily Ratajkowski

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, arrived in a silky-champagne slip gown by Twinset Simona Barbieri at the red carpet ceremony before the screening of French film Ismael’s Ghosts. She paired her nude gown with colourful statement jewels from Bulgari. The plunging round neck and daring thigh-high split on one side of the gown was simple but sexy in appearance. 

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp donned in a stunning Grecian-style Chanel white gown with wide cut-outs at her waist, adorned with a string of shimmering gold leaves at the waist and shoulders. She left her hair in simple curls and added glowing make-up to her clear striking natural beauty adding with nude lip colour.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone spotted at the red carpet in gorgeous one-shoulder purple Marchesa gown with shimmery floral work on it. Jimmy Choo heels and jewellery from De Grisogono simply elevated her look. Padmavati actress chose to complete the sheer attire with dark red lip shade; the centre-parted hair with sexy beach waves which complemented her ethereal beauty. 

Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat surprised everyone when she arrived in a gorgeous George Shobeikalight-pink gown at the Cannes opening ceremony. The actor stunned one and all in her, floral number and managed to spell perfection in the stunning outfit. She accessorised her dress with a spectacular necklace by Messika Joaillerie.

Related Story

Fashion, Bollywood, Diwali celebrations, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Festive dazzle
Festive dazzle for Diwali celebrations in Bollywood
Fashion, jewellery designers, P.C. Jeweller, contemporary jewellery, traditional jewellery, Kiwi by Musskan, Vishal Jewels, Themed jewellery
Jewellery makers search the past and present for themes
Amazon India Fashion Week, New Delhi, Schulen Fernandes, Wendell Rodricks, Nida Mahmood, Sahil Kochhar, Rina Dhaka, Payal Jain, Pawan Sachdeva, designer, Spring Summer’18 collection
Invention and high style at the Amazon India Fashion Week
fashion, Raymond’s khadi line, The Woolmark Company, Raymond, Khadi Wool Collection, Indian textile heritage, Australian High Commission, Delhi, khadi
Raymond’s khadi line: Grown in Australia, made in India

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.