Bollywood beauties dazzle on the red carpet at Cannes ’17

Deepika Padukone

Second red carpet appearance of Bollywood Diva and ambassador of global cosmetic giant L’Oreal Paris Deepika Padukone made bold statement withher bottle green thigh-high slit gown. She paired her emerald Brandon Maxwell dress with De Grisogono diamond earrings, Chloe Gosselin shoes with smoky eyes in antique green to add more oomph for the night.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Let’s begin with her first dramatic appearance in a jaw dropping Michael Cinco embroidered gown, which she wore for Okja screening. The voluminous powder blue ball gown was balanced with sleek hair, soft makeup and she looked no less than a queen.

For her second red carpet appearance, Aishwarya dolled up in a number by Ralph Russo, which she paired withdangling pair of earrings, open wavy hair and bold red lips. Her red ruffled gown with a fitted corset-styled bodice,sweetheart neckline and the trail made this look even more fabulous.

Nandita Das

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Nandita Das graced the Cannes film festival with her impeccable appearance in a peach Anavila zari sari to launch her film Manto. Das complemented her desi attire with matching danglers and neatly tied her hair in a bun. She looked graceful and elegant. She accented her look with rings and bangles.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wowed Cannes with her both appearance. The first look was one in a rose gold Elie Saab number with deep boat neck which she complimented with custom-made jewellery by Kalyan Jewellers at the screening of Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories.

For her second appearance, the actress wore gold body-fitting gown with a plunging neckline from the same designer. To complete her look, she wore a sleek gold belt to the shimmery sheer gown and wore Chopard diamonds and carried a golden clutch. She styled it with sleek, centre-parted hair.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan walked the Cannes red carpet for very first time in a black dress by Avaro Figlioto to promote her film Sangamithra. She opted golden Louboutin sand a Miumiu clutch to pair with her ruffled dress. To complete the look Haasan kept her makeup light, and went in for a faint smokey-eye.

On her second day at Cannes, Shruti donned again in a black dress by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She accessorised her ruffled, black sari with a Gold 3D lotus mirror structured blouse and golden studs from Anomaly.