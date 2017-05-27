Shelly bags the prestigious ‘Iconic Woman Award’

Classic Mrs India North 2017 Shelly Maheshwari Gupta bags the most prestigious award of “Iconic Woman” in the plenary session of Annual WEF (Woman Economic Forum) 2017 hosted in Delhi recently.

A renowned astrologer, occult science expert, celebrity guest, entrepreneur, socialist and now a beauty queen Shelly Maheshwari Gupta was crowned Mrs India North 2017(classic) and brought pride to north India at a dazzling event that took place in the capital this April. Brimming with energy she opened up about her big win and said, “Dreams are dreams until you wake up and make them real. I hope certainly to make my dream come true by using this platform of Mrs India. I aspire to engage, inform and empower society thereby focusing on woman’s education in the country to help the underprivileged especially autistic kids.”

Confident after winning the title, Shelly has embarked on her life changing journey. From a housewife to an astro-numerologist and now to a beauty queen -with a purpose, Shelly is excited about representing the nation globally.

Winning the most coveted title was not a bed of roses for her. With an unstoppable energy, commitment towards the platform and a focused vision, Shelly has been able to excel in the internationally renowned pageant that celebrates beauty in diversity. Dedication and passion towards the smallest of the tasks is in her blood.

Born in Kanpur and raised in Lucknow to a business family, Shelly has been a bright kid since childhood. After MA in Psychology, she has been practicing tarot/astro and other occult science for the past 15 years. Proud mother of a law student and a doting wife to an industrialist, Shelly has a balanced approach towards managing home and hobbies. From fitness to kitchen, from style to social life, from spiritual to smart you will always find her active and enthusiastic. Her charisma continues and we wish her all the best for her journey for the finale of Mrs India 2017.