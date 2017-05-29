Fashion alert: Clothes that are dangerous for your health

Can donning fashionable attire actually turn out to be dangerous? It may sound strange, but keeping up with some of the trends can in fact lead to maiming, extreme discomfort and, in some cases, even death. Women in general have to undergo extreme pain to look the part. These fashion rituals include tweezing eyebrows, waxing bikini lines and now the most trending one, breath-constricting skinny jeans, are making most women into “fashion victims”.

The list is endless if you carefully look at the fashion scenario worldwide. Gone are the days when fashion was all about comfort. Now the trend seems to be changing. In order to understand these fashion alerts, Guardian 20 spoke to some of the leading designers and doctors about their views on the issue. Surprisingly, there were many designers who chose not to speak on it.

Talking about what happens to our body when we continuously wear tight or skinny jeans, designer Anupreet Sidhu says, “Skinny jeans can restrict blood flow and can even damage muscle tissues sometimes. But it is one of the most preferred form of clothing today. One can opt for Lycra denim which has great elasticity. One can also go for jeggings and yoga pants.”

Also says designer Ilakshi from The Label Right Cut, “Skinny jeans are a big no as it damages nerves and creates yeast infections around our inner thighs due to minimal breathing space and hinders blood circulation.”

But it is equally important to know, what the doctors have to say about the emerging fashion trend. Dr Rajiv Vohra, Foot & Ankle Specialist and senior consultant, orthopedics oncology, AmandeepHospital says, “When you wear tight garments especially skinny jeans, it is quite common to feel a numbness going down the thighs. This condition is called Meralgia paresthetica. A sensory nerve that comes from your pelvis provides sensation to parts of the thigh, and the numbness you feel is due to its constriction. The condition itself may not be dangerous but if such episodes are often repeated there is a good chance of permanent damage.”

It is needless to say that women also go to great lengths to stay fashionable. And to have a perfect look and shape, there are varieties of brands which have come up to give you— your desired look. With the advent of body shapers that make your body look compressed and toned, spanx, corsets and high heels have really taken a toll on today’s women health.

There are major fashion trends that should be a big “no” when it comes to health issues.

But the most common ones that go unnoticed are wearing flats which is equally harmful as ballerinas without any heel support can damage the arch and even make your legs weak. Tummy tuckers are good for occasional wear but many women wear this every day to achieve an hourglass figure.

And high heels are something which is the most common mistake among the masses. Most of the NGO’s worldwide are campaigning to end the “sexist” high heel policy. Talking about this craze, designer Arushi Kapahi, Founder of Two Labels - House of Trove and Paar Clothing says, “High heels have always been advertised as the sexiest shoe. It’s one of the first few things that comes to one’s mind when we think of essentials. Thus, it’s no surprise it has long been so popular with woman everywhere despite how uncomfortable they are.”

Also says, designer Anuradha Ramam, “High heels do add to your height and helps in adding glamour. But wearing it all the time is injurious to health. It takes a heavy toll on our knees and our hips. It’s a craze but it is an absolute ‘no’ when wearing it for a long time.”

On these bizarre trends and craze for perfect body shape, Dr Rajiv Vohra says, “Wearing high heels puts all your body weight on the front part of your foot, thus changing your natural balance. These stresses and further damages your knees, hips and your lower back in the long term. The flip flops might feel comfortable, but while walking you would have to clench your toes to hold on to the flip flops. This disturbs the natural gait and might even lead to a painful condition ‘jogger’s heel’.”

Talking about sling bags and corsets, he adds, “Carrying a sling bag on the shoulders puts extra stress on the shoulder. This is because the base of the neck is connected to the shoulders with a slope. To prevent the sling bags from sliding down off of your shoulder, you have to involuntarily raise your shoulder. This leads to over-use of the shoulder and neck muscles causing pain and stiffness. Continued stress can then cause problems in the lower back and the upper part of spinal cord. Corsets or thick waist belts exert an undue pressure on your internal organs leading to severe digestion issues and even a weaker bladder control.”

In order to understand the best thing to look for in the clothes is comfort. While you are looking for the latest fashion trends make sure that the clothes are not constricting any natural body movement. Take care that no stress or tension is created in any natural posture, whether resting or walking the clothes should always give you comfort.

To support this, designer Avisha from The Label Right Cut, says “Choose clothes that are sustainable, that do not harm the nature or personal well-being! Fabrics like cotton or khadi should be the right choice for the summers. One should find their personal style and stick to it instead of blindly following the trends.”

“One should opt for fabrics which let the skin breathe. It should be easy to change in and out from, nothing too cumbersome or time consuming. I prefer wearing a dress which is light and breezy. Shoes should be again very comfortable. Heels are a big no as you are also prone to fall and have accidents. And remember, fashion is ever changing. I feel comfort should always be the priority. Choose wisely and don›t fall victim to the bandwagon,” says Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta.