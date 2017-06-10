The award for Bollywood’s most stylish man goes to...

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is one Bollywood actor who seems to be growing younger with every passing day. Not only his acting but also his style statement has gone through a major evolution. He looked polished in a checkered Canali blazer paired with a shirt by Zenga and grey Sanchit Baweja trousers. And, his classy midnight blue tie and tan shoes are surely the trendsetters for the rest!

Varun Dhawan

Badrinath Ki Dulhania star can never go wrong when it comes to impress us with his stylish appearances. We totally loved his casual blue Dan & Dean Caten jacket, which was military, inspired along with a black t-shirt and jeans. A pair of black sneakers completed her look.The young and handsome Varun looked spunky at the event in his semi-formal avatar.

Sidharth Malhotra

This hottie has had our attention since his first debut film; Sidharth Malhotra has always been high on the style ride. He looked polished as ever in a fit and fab steel grey Sahil Aneja suit paired tapered pants and the awesome asymmetrical shirt by Gaurav Gupta. He completed his look with a pair of black formal Louboutin shoes.

Jackie and Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff is known for being one of the most stylish actors in the industry, so it was no surprise that he showed us his fierce style by rocking a floral printed monochrome grey blazer. His son, Tiger kept it classic in a black Canali tuxedo paired with a black Hermes belt. Jackie and Tiger Shroff posed next to each other and we can say like father like son looked damn stylish and classy.