Grand spectacle of style at Tony Awards 2017

By SWATI SINGH | | 17 June, 2017
This year’s red-carpet ceremony at the Tony Awards was filled with glamour and drama befitting a grand show on Broadway. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood walked down the path, beautifully turned out in elegant dresses. And they did not forget stopping, posing and showing-off a little in front of the cameras, writes Swati Singh.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick posed on the red carpet in an elegant black and white MiuMiu gown. The simple silhouette was accented by a dainty red brooch in the shape of a bow. She added a pair of white earrings to match the floral pattern.

Cynthia Erivo

The Color Purple actress stepped out in a figure-hugging Chris Gelinas gown for the awards show. The long-sleeved creation was covered in iridescent beading and featured a dramatic train with a frayed hem.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson opted for a white skirt suit from Michael Kors. The oversized blazer and skirt were embroidered with tiny chain details and she paired the look with silver stilettos and a waist-cinching belt.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon, who took home an award for her work in Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, was glowing in this pink Rosie Assoulin number. She paired the column gown with a matching silk clutch and vibrant red pumps.

