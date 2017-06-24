Filmfare South: Celebs who became style icons overnight

Pranitha

Glamour queen Pranitha stunned everybody in black risqué cutout outfit on the red carpet of the 64th JioFilmfare Awards South 2017. The actress carried herself with elegance and posed beautifully and completed her look with smoky eyes and pink lips. She left her hair open. Regina Cassandra

Ragini Dwivedi

Kollywood beauty Ragini Dwivedi chose to wear a red gown that had become the talk of the town. Dwivedi was praised for her attire at the ceremony. She complemented herself with off shoulder sweet heart neckline dress with emerald necklace. To complete the look, she kept her hair open.

Rakul Preet Singh

South celebrity Rakul Preet Singh sizzled in a one-shoulder floor-length shimmery gown. She added a bright colour to her lips, smoky eyes and went for a high bun. She carried her look with much grace. Gorgeous Rakul looked elegant & chic in her beautiful gown.

Regina Cassandra

Regina Cassandra dazzled wearing a designer outfit on the red carpet. Cassandra wore a tassel cape gown by Shriya Som. Accessorized with a pair of bold earrings and a statement tassel clutch. She finished off her look with a top knot bun and minimal makeup.