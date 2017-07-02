I yearn for artistic growth: Neety Singh

Famous jewellery designer Neety Singh strives to create culturally influenced and artistically forward fine jewellery designs. She is known for customising pieces that aptly reflect the various hues and facets of her wearers’ personalities.

The kind that one can treasure forever; the special ones which you wish to pass on to your next generations as an heirloom, Singh wants to design such pieces which any mother would like to pass onto her daughter.

The jewellery designer who yearns for artistic growth and social upliftment talks to Guardian 20 about her collections and how they are different from other designers in the industry. She says, “I make sure my designs give my client a wearability and at the same time a wow factor. Average designs don’t interest me. If it is classic then it has to be smart and if vintage then it has to be exquisite. I understand the urban lifestyle and I am quick to understand the lifestyle of my client and design and suggest them accordingly.”

Besides the beautiful pieces she creates for her clients, initially it was not easy to establish herself in this competitive industry. She says, “The journey has been very interesting. I have a long way to go. I learn with every show and with every collection. I enjoy that as it pushes me to keep innovating new designs.”

She adds, “The industry is highly monopolised and a new talent has to put up a tough fight to make its presence felt. Also, my design philosophy does not fit well with the general market trends; it is different and will continue to be different. However, my interest in jewellery and informal designing experience provided the necessary base of kaarigars and clients. Besides, my business was self-funded. And with limited funds, you eliminate the choice of failing.”

Singh also customises designs to suit the needs of her patrons. Actively involved in the production process of her pieces from their mining, to manufacturing, to designing and then finally retail, she backs her creativity with utmost quality and honesty.

Drawing inspiration from an amalgam of urban and classical characteristics ranging from bold and bohemian, every single piece she carves is arduously crafted and stylized in a distinctive manner. She likes to work with different material, but personally she loves yellow gold, which she used very often in her designs to bring and hold that old charm in her creation.

Talking about her designs, she says, “I use lots of yellow gold in my design. I am not a fan of blindly copying the west for their minimalistic jewellery. One has to consider your own dressing, features and skin tones and then wear what enhances your personality.”

Every designer has some point of inspiration they seek for their creation. Singh says, “My design philosophy is to make jewellery according to the personality and requirement of an individual. I draw inspiration from books, temples, tapestries, textures and anything that connects with the ideology of ‘creative vibration’.”

Talking about her recent collection, the jewellery designer says, “My collections change with time but there is a basic signature to my pieces which makes them look regal yet understated. My designs are inspired by the Mughal collection. A collection when contemporary design meets India heritage.” For this collection, the designer also hosted a two-day jewellery exhibition.

Singh who has completed five years in the industry wants to design jewellery for people who comes from all walks of life. She says, “Five years from now, I would want more people whether in India or abroad to see my designs while not being restricted to the elite ones only.”