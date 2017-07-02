Expert advice on skin-care in monsoon

Drinking water

Drinking water has always been advised irrespective of the season. During monsoon however, we notice that our lips tend to chap and get dry. This indicates that you are dehydrated. For glowing skin make sure to drink adequate amount of water preferable 7-8 full glasses.

Coconut oil for lips

During monsoon, when the lips tend to chap often, coconut oil works best. They keep the lips hydrated. Apply coconut oil to lips before going to sleep.

No Bleaching

Bleaching your skin especially during monsoon can make it rough and dry. The best alternative that we use to keep our skin lightened is a mixture of gram flour (besan), honey, pinch of turmeric powder and a tablespoon of lemon juice. It works well for all skin types.

Powdered Peas mask

Take half a cup of powdered peas and add 3 tablespoon of curd to it. Add half a tablespoon of lemon juice to it. Mash a papaya and the extracted juice to the mixture. Lastly, add 2-3 drops of rose water to it. Mix it well. Add it to the face and neck. Rinse after 15 min. This mixture prevents breakouts and pimples and cools the face.

Almond and honey for dry skin

Take a few almond pieces and grind it with a table spoon of honey. Making sure it has coarse grains, apply it to your skin and keep it for 20 minutes before rinsing with cold water. The face mask removes the dead skin cells and refreshes the face.