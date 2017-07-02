Spirit and styles of summer on view at the NBA Awards

Spirit and styles of summer on view at the NBA Awards

By SWATI SINGH | | 2 July, 2017
Fashion, Red carpet style, style statements, NBA Awards, New York, Drake, Draymond Green, James Harden, John Wall
(L-R) Drake, Draymond Green, James Harden & John Wall.
The 2017 NBA Awards, held on 26 June in New York, was the first of its kind celebrity event held by US’ National Basketball Association. It was hosted by the famous musician Drake, and some of the biggest basketball stars showed up for the night. It goes without saying that most of them were dressed in their summertime best. Compilation by Swati Singh.

Drake

The Canadian rapper Drake wore several stylish looks while hosting the show, but he wore Tom Ford tuxedo on the red carpet. He paired his classic white tuxedo with black pants, a black bow tie and black leather shoes. The handsome rapper arrived with his gorgeous date at the inaugural NBA Awards on Monday, in New York City.

Draymond Green

Green, who won Defensive Player of the Year award, was spotted at the event in a teal tuxedo-shorts situation—excellent from the waist up, and interesting from the waist down.The Golden State Warriors star paired a Saint Laurent teal tuxedo blazer with black dress shorts and pair of Del Toro’s velvet slide shoes featuring a skull and crossbones.

James Harden

James Harden not only attended the show, but he also went for it in blindingly bright suit and patterned add-ons. The colour of his suit was impressive and the cut was simpler. Harden›s buttoned up, botanical pattern shirt and simple, streamlined brown suede boots was also a notable look.

John Wall

Meanwhile John Wall decided to let their freak flags fly on the red carpet in a red suit, which blended well with the red carpet.Washington Wizards player paired his red Jhoanna Alba and Christian three-piece suit with black tie and leopard print Louboutin sneakers that have red spikes on the top. Wall finished his look with red and black wayfarer. 

Related Story

Fashion, Bollywood, Diwali celebrations, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Festive dazzle
Festive dazzle for Diwali celebrations in Bollywood
Fashion, jewellery designers, P.C. Jeweller, contemporary jewellery, traditional jewellery, Kiwi by Musskan, Vishal Jewels, Themed jewellery
Jewellery makers search the past and present for themes
Amazon India Fashion Week, New Delhi, Schulen Fernandes, Wendell Rodricks, Nida Mahmood, Sahil Kochhar, Rina Dhaka, Payal Jain, Pawan Sachdeva, designer, Spring Summer’18 collection
Invention and high style at the Amazon India Fashion Week
fashion, Raymond’s khadi line, The Woolmark Company, Raymond, Khadi Wool Collection, Indian textile heritage, Australian High Commission, Delhi, khadi
Raymond’s khadi line: Grown in Australia, made in India

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.