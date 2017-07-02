Spirit and styles of summer on view at the NBA Awards

Drake

The Canadian rapper Drake wore several stylish looks while hosting the show, but he wore Tom Ford tuxedo on the red carpet. He paired his classic white tuxedo with black pants, a black bow tie and black leather shoes. The handsome rapper arrived with his gorgeous date at the inaugural NBA Awards on Monday, in New York City.

Draymond Green

Green, who won Defensive Player of the Year award, was spotted at the event in a teal tuxedo-shorts situation—excellent from the waist up, and interesting from the waist down.The Golden State Warriors star paired a Saint Laurent teal tuxedo blazer with black dress shorts and pair of Del Toro’s velvet slide shoes featuring a skull and crossbones.

James Harden

James Harden not only attended the show, but he also went for it in blindingly bright suit and patterned add-ons. The colour of his suit was impressive and the cut was simpler. Harden›s buttoned up, botanical pattern shirt and simple, streamlined brown suede boots was also a notable look.

John Wall

Meanwhile John Wall decided to let their freak flags fly on the red carpet in a red suit, which blended well with the red carpet.Washington Wizards player paired his red Jhoanna Alba and Christian three-piece suit with black tie and leopard print Louboutin sneakers that have red spikes on the top. Wall finished his look with red and black wayfarer.