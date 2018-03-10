You’re never too far from a good cup of coffee in Delhi

Coffee for some people is a delicacy, while for others it works as a fuel. Then there are those who regard it as a companion suited for all occasions—from kick-starting the day to casual hang-out sessions. Not to forget the beverage’s indispensability when you’re burning the midnight oil. Coffee is now a part of our lifestyle. And despite different types and degrees of caffeine preferences, treating oneself to cafes that harmonise great coffee and soulful ambience is every coffee-lover’s dream. Here are some of best places across Delhi-NCR which are known for their characteristic coffee blends and brews in addition to their interiors that range from the quirky to the laid-back..

Coffee Bond

Offering the servitude of coffee beans hailing from different parts of the world, Coffee Bond is a welcome addition to our list of beverage havens. This quaint little place with rustic furniture uses novel techniques and creative mixes to serve assorted coffees. Head here for a peaceful coffee time accompanied by a delectable Australian cuisine.

Opening hours: 10AM to 10PM

Location: M29, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1 (GK1), New Delhi

Café Tesu

Café Tesu has a special curated menu by accomplished baristas. Be you in the mood for an energising shot of espresso or a rich and creamy latte, this chic café offers an array of blended brews and natural coffee flavours. While you enjoy the absolutely delish coffee, you can also feast on Mediterranean food and Sushi at this place.

Opening: 8AM to 11:30 PM

Location: Essex Farms, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Adchini, New Delhi

Ivy & Bean

Visit this café if you want to indulge in some quality reading time as you drink your staple beverage. The allure of this place lies in its classic fusion of bookshelves, yellow lights, patio furniture and welcoming aroma of freshly brewed coffee. In addition to the wide range of books to choose from, you can gorge on great Continental and Italian food at this cozy café. Also, while you explore your love for coffee here, do try their special butter cookies.

Opening hours: 11AM to 11PM

Location: 119, 1st Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Kunzum Travel Café

At Kunzum Travel Café, one can witness the hippie lifestyle of travellers coming from all across the globe. The intimate set up of the café is a humble abode for people looking for a place to simply unwind, indulge in some leisure activities and connect to people having diverse experiences. Along with coffee, here you have a myriad of baked goods to choose from. Kunzum’s charming vibe also comes from its “Pay what you like” policy. So head here to create, make and share your travel stories over coffee.

Opening hours: 11AM to 7:30PM

Location: T-49, First Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Di Ghent Café

The café has a reputation of serving truly savoury coffee along with their Belgian cuisine. It has a warm and vibrant interior, youthful décor and a bevy of delicious desserts like tiramisu to pair your coffee with. Always attracting crowd during brunch hours, you should go here to have one of the best coffee concoctions in the city.

Opening hours: 9AM to 11:30PM

Location: 208, Level 2, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Rose Café

This is one blissfully recluse café amid the numerous bustling ones the city has to offer. Overlooking a garden, the pastel shades and flowery décor indoors as well as outdoors add to the aesthetics of this place. Their menu includes Italian, Lebanese, Continental and Mediterranean cuisines to compliment the flavoursome range of coffees. Check out this one if you want a delicious and tranquil experience.

Opening: 12PM to 9PM

Location: 2, Westend Marg, Saiyad Ul Ajaib Extension, New Delhi

United Coffee House

This vintage coffee-house has been serving the palates of many since 1942. Eclipsing other cafes, this one boasts of untouched old-world charm and signature coffee blends. On entering this place, one is welcomed by the elaborate Victorian décor-royal chandeliers and colonial furniture, in addition to gripping aroma of roasted coffee beans. Apart from this, you can treat yourself to North Indian, European, Asian and Mediterranean cuisine here.

Opening hours: 9:30AM to 12 AM

Location: E-15, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Café Lota

A spot for the artistic soul, this is an open café known for its serene environment. The place has a wide range of food and beverages catering to the Indian sense of dining. Having a tasteful aura, it is a hub for coffee-lovers and foodies alike. So, go for a nature infused treat amid greenery and fresh breeze at this distinct café.

Opening: 8AM to 10PM

Location: National Crafts Museum, Gate 2, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi