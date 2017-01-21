Stopovers for the best Sunday brunch across Delhi and NCR

From Indian food to Continental and from five-star hotels to stand-alone restaurants, Delhi has a sumptuous array of culinary delights to make your Sunday fun-filled and fulfilling. If you do not want to laze around the house on a sunny afternoon and plan to head out, you may want to do a quick glossing over of Guardian 20’s list of some of the best Sunday brunch options in Delhi.

Most recently, The Junkyard café outlets across Delhi in CP, Rajouri Garden and Saket, have launched their much elaborated Sunday Brunch menu that has offering for each age and each appetite. Right from enjoying the bread station which has a variety of breads like Chilli Oregano Garlic bread , cheese Garlic bread, Tomato & Basil Bruchetta, Tpast with butter with exotic butters to egg station from where in you can enjoy Mini Frittatas with Ham & cheese, Asparagus and Tuna Frittata, Masala Omellette , Fried eggs, French sytle Stuffed eggs etc. . Soup lovers can enjoy Soup of the day, while health lovers can Enjoy the variety of Salads like Classic Caeser, Artichoke and Palm heart salad, Fattoush Salad with Rose water Vinaigrette, Rocket & Tuna Salad and more. One can select from the variety of Appetizers as well that has all time favorites like Falafel Hummus & Pita, Spicy onion rings, Veggie Quesdilla, Wasabi Pea Tikki, Chilli chicken, Sausages Mushroom caps and more. From the Mains there is huge variety which will leave you enjoying the food to the fullest. One can choose from Classic Club Sandwich, Pesto Veggie Grilled Sandwich, Classic chicken burger, Asian green served with Fried rice, Grilled veggies with Tahini couscous, Grilled chicken breast with couscous, Thai red curry chicken, Spaghetti Pesto Mexican Fantas, etc. But if you are the non-adventurous kinds and would like to try the classic brunches that restaurants in Delhi have been serving for the past several years, here’s the go-to list.

Located next to the one of Delhi’s heritage monuments, the Qutub Minar, Olive Bar and Kitchen, near Qutub Minar, Kalka Das Marg features delicious and nourishing Mediterranean dishes, including old-time favourites such as classic salads, seafood or wild mushroom risottos, and a variety of pasta dishes. The highlight of the menu, however, is the oven baked pizza, with the Milano paper pizza being the signature dish of this alfresco restaurant. Seated in a white pebbled courtyard under Banyan trees, overlooking the Minar from the tree-top terrace bar, this can be a great way of spending your Sunday over a hearty brunch.

The busy and lively streets of Nehru Place nestle a quiet and elegant place, Fio – Cookhouse & Bar. Known for the sensory treats it offers, Fio – Cookhouse & Bar, is the perfect place for an elevated alfresco experience. The steel grey shelves packed with beautiful plants and antiques add to its charm. An eclectic combination of contemporary Indian dishes and European delicacies makes the menu extensive. With a variety of starters, mains, pastas, risottos and salads, Fio is a perfect place to make your Sunday afternoon lively. It offers an appetizing spread of pizzas, pastas, Italian Roata grills, salads, Al Forno, biryanis, Indian curries and desserts with fruits and tea and coffee.

The hotel Claridges on Aurangzeb Road is the best choice when it comes to a luxurious, elegant and lavish Sunday brunch experience in Delhi. Whilst listening to live music and overlooking beautiful, palm-lined inner garden of Claridges Hotel, the guests can enjoy multitude of European, Oriental and Indian dishes. A large selection of freshly baked pastries, gourmet cheese and meat platters, healthy salads, and counters, serving Italian pasta, grills, sausages, Chinese dim sums, Indian curries and paranthas cater to every taste. The brunch includes the option for unlimited champagne or cocktails, available at the interactive flaring bar, where guests if wish so can mix their own drinks.

One of the few Middle Eastern and Moroccan restaurants in New Delhi, Zerzura, near Qutub Institutional area named after a mythical city or oasis, holds a variety of cultural and social events throughout the week, including Sufi music concerts, openings of art exhibitions and belly dancing nights among others. The beautifully decorated restaurant also features a wonderful Sunday brunch every week. Located in the Qutub Institutional Area, Zerzura serves a wide array of delicious Middle Eastern dishes, ranging from Iranian kebabs and Berber tagine dishes to Levantine pineapple and pomegranate tabbouleh, and hot mezze and tapas platters. The brunch options include the unlimited champagne or cocktails. Booking in advance is strongly advised.

Situated on the third floor of Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, Kylin Premier is renowned for its tasty and well-priced Oriental brunch. Each Sunday, this modern and stylish restaurant offers various signature dishes of Asian cuisine, ranging from the steamy Cantonese dim sum to classic Thai green curry. The brunch also includes a variety of sparkling wine, champagne, mojitos and even sangria, a rarity in Delhi. The dim lighting, warm colours and open bar area create a relaxing yet sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for a Sunday outing with friends.

For a more relaxed brunch, Turquoise Cottage serves up a lazy sunday brunch, complete with live music. Located in DLF Mall, Saket, you could head there for dim sums, Chinese wok specialties, teppanyaki grills, and soups. They also have a salad bar and a live Khao Suey station. Far cry from most bar food, and an interesting switch up to your more luxe sunday brunches. They don’t allow a la carte during brunch.

Remember we were talking about that Indian food brunch? Oh! Calcutta in Nehru Place is the place to be. It serves machh preparations, seafood options, and an exhaustive Bengali spread. As for dessert, you can expect sandesh, rasgullas, and the occasional appearance of the cham cham. The ambience is a bit staid, and more family friendly, so don’t expect a boozy brunch {even though there is alcohol available}. They also allow ordering from the menu.