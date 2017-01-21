Top-floor lounge ideal for the party people

SKY: Lounge Bar and Grill

Address: Hotel The Royal Plaza, Ashoka Road, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 2,500

The strategic location of the venue provides a panoramic 360-degree view of the scenic city with key highlights of Jantar Mantar, Lotus Temple, India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Qutub Minar, amongst other significant landmarks of the city. SKY aims to present transcendence by providing a space that is as as dynamic as the open sky.he heart of the city has witnessed the third anniversary of the most loved party destination SKY Lounge Bar and Grill — Delhi’s highest lounge with the largest open bar. It is situated on the top floor of the Hotel The Royal Plaza and spread across a wide area of 18,000 sq. ft. The roof top is divided between two interconnected spaces — The Moon Bar and The Presidential Lounge.

SKY Lounge showcases different forms of live entertainment shows and the arts, including dance, drama, music, design, Sufi Night and many more. The ecstatic lounge breaks the boundaries of the conventional and attains true transcendence by encompassing state-of- the-art facilities and amenities. One can host a variety of small and large scale events with projection screens, enchanting water features and an advanced viewing telescope.

There was an array of sumptuous and vast spread of snacks and starters along with multi cuisine dishes in the mains as well.

Their food menu is limited but has a wide range of alcohol. Their food menu consists of Italian, continental and finger food with the touch of Indian taste.

Guardian 20 tasted Indian platter which consisted of Paneer Tikka, Hara Bhara Kebab, Murg Tikka, and Fish Tikka. The kebab platter was exotic in taste and each of the kebabs was marinated perfectly and was absolutely giving the tinge to the taste buds.

Next there a pizza platter which was crunchy but not up to the mark. After Pizza, we had Penne Pasta which was full of exotic vegetables and herbs and tasted really great. The presentation of the pasta was amazing too.Next up was Corn and veggie fingers. They were presented very creatively in shot glasses with a spicy dip below and hit the taste buds instantly.

For Desserts one could try their Blueberry Cheese cake which is soft and melts in the mouth giving ecstatic feel to one’s taste buds or their juicy Gulab Jamun.

The second season of its launch promises to give yet another incomparable season of new and amazing cocktails, delectable and scrumptious food, striking ambience and spectacular view. Along with this, ‘SKY’ features an unmatched food; beverage offerings, with different cuisines that celebrate the numerous millennia and dynasties of the city. Alongside there is an extensive bar menu that features a wide selection of whiskies, wines, champagnes and a host of innovative cocktails, all prepared and served by warm, engaging and experienced personnel.