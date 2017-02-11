Craving for caviar? Get your fix at these fancy eateries in Delhi

Are you one of those kinds who like throwing money around for food? We then have just the thing for you. Presenting Guardian 20’s picks of Delhi’s fanciest, priciest restaurants. Basically, a list of Delhi’s caviar.

Modeled after the train that traveled through Europe, Orient Express strives to recreate that time in its ambiance, luxuriousness and food. Their Beluga caviar is priced at an eye-popping Rs 13,500 while their Ossetra and Sevruga caviar are priced at Rs 9,500 for 30 gms; spoonful of rich, we’d say! One of their signature dishes is the Kobe with Roasted Shallots and Bean Sauce available at Rs 4,500. An entire four-course meal here will probably burn a crater-sized hole through your pocket.

The Leela took luxury fine-dining to a whole new level when they brought Le Cirque, the legendary New York restaurant and among the most expensive in Manhattan, came to Delhi. Their Osscetra caviar is priced at Rs 7,000 and their Grilled Lamb Chops and Crispy Pork belly are priced at a neat Rs 3,250.

Megu at The Leela is yet another extravagant dining option in the city. Their sashimi platters start from Rs 4,000 while the Megu signatures which includes dishes like Salmon Toro Tartare and Wagyu Croquettes are all priced approximately Rs 3,000. Megu‘s chef has been in the biz since 1979, so you know he knows what he’s doing. Japanese food is his forte, and what he does with sushi is mind-blowing. Their most expensive offering is their Japanese Barbeque Lamb Chops at INR 3,840 + taxes.

Made famous by the legendary American chef Masaharu Morimoto, Wasabi is one of the most iconic restaurants by the Taj. Their Special Assorted Sushi and Sashimi platter comes at a price of Rs 8,725 while the Tenderloin Foie Gras Ball comes at Rs 3,525. Add to all this, the price of alcohol and be ready to shell out a whopping sum.

Located in the lavish Dusit Devarana property, Chi Ni exemplifies lavish fine-dining. A full Peking Duck here will set you back by Rs 5,200 while their equally delicious Braised King Prawn Noodle comes with a price tag of Rs 2,300. It doesn’t matter if we live by the coast or not, the option of fresh seafood is an exciting reality. Chi Ni offers private dining rooms, a wine cellar, a bar and a breathtaking al fresco experience. With seating atop a manicured hill overlooking a stunning stained glass boat structure, this is the ideal place for a relaxed dinner date.

Amaranta specialises in providing the full coastal experience, and their most exclusive offering is the Catch of the Day. Crab, lobster and fish – all are brought in fresh and cooked to perfection. Tiger Prawns figure in this and will set you back INR 2,300+ taxes. During food festivals, the selections can go up to INR 15,900+ taxes.

Le Cirque’s got a whole array of French and Italian dishes, which include vegan, gluten free and low-fat options. It’s designed to cater to everyone; essentially to varied budgets. For when you’re going in for the kill though. Their Oscietra Caviar will set you back INR 7,000 + taxes. Chef Manish Mehrotra’s renowned restaurant has us salivating at the very thought of their Duck Khurchan Cornetto, Blue Cheese Naan and Achari Chilean Spare Ribs. Opt for the chef’s tasting menu and you’ll be shelling out around INR 3,500 + taxes. Add to this the dessert platter {INR 1,955 + taxes}. If you want to go all out, take a look at their extensive wine menu. They’ve got wines going up to INR 64,000 per bottle.

Sunday brunches, bento boxes, and lots of sushi in an ambience fit for royalty. Sold yet? Don’t forget to try the Akira Back Special Nigiri and Sashimi at INR 8,000 + taxes. Although you won’t be too awed by the prices initially {the starters are all between INR 500 to INR 1,000}, wait till you reach the main course. The Chilean Sea Bass will set you back INR 1,995 plus taxes and the Duo of Duck INR 2,295 plus taxes. Add to this some premium bubbly and you’re all set for a pretty bill.

Wildfire, the only Brazilian eatery in town, the chef here specialises in the churrasco style of food, and upon request, will carve your meat out for you at the table. It’s one of those experiences that you must have once in your life, and Wildfire provides it, no problem. They have a line -up of nine meats {chicken, lamb, prawn, pork – to name a few}, all grilled, which costs INR 3,500+ taxes in total. There’s also a leg of lamb, available in five different sauces {like Chilli Pineapple} which is priced at INR 1,700 + taxes.

European and Mediterranean grill restaurant West View is one of the grand old men of the New Delhi food scene. A large buffet, and an open kitchen of raw meats and vegetables are on display. Patrons then pick and choose what they want to eat and take the food to an open grill where they can watch it being cooked. They offer a set menu worth Rs 2,950 (plus taxes), with a large wine selection ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 1 lakh.