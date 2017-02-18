Best place to savour Chinese flavours

YAUATCHA

Level 2, Ambience Mall, Vasant kunj New Delhi

Meal for two: INR 1500+taxes per guest i.e. INR 3000+taxes for two

If you are craving for some authentic Chinese food, Yauatcha restaurant in Ambience Mall is the place to go. The restaurant located on the second floor of the mall features exclusive dishes you possibly can’t find on the menu of other restaurants.

The dim sums namely Vegetable Chive Dumpling, Truffle Edamame Dumpling and Vegetable Poached Peking Dumpling are perfect for an evening meal. The dim sums are cooked to perfection. They are tender and soft and leave you craving for more. I particularly enjoyed their Truffle Edamame Dumpling which uses edamame which is a kind of Spanish bean. These dim sums are made using truffle oil which imparts a certain kind of truffle flavour in the dish. The Poached Peking dumpling is a Chinese delight. These particular dumplings are served in tangy, sweet and sour vinegar which makes it taste really pleasant on the palate. The Stir Fry French Beans with Shiitake Mushrooms is a must try dish on the menu. The French beans are crisply cooked and the presence of mushrooms gives the dish an exciting twist. This dish can also be passed on as a healthy one owing to the “green” it owns.

Moving on to main course dishes, I tried their Szechuan Mabo tofu. The dish wins all accolades as the tofu used retained the tenderness it should have and the spices also brought a distinct flavour to the palate. Do not forget to have fried turnip cake with vegetables. Though a little filling as compared to other food items on the menu, the dish is a nice innovation in the menu as it looks like an Indian Dhokla but tastes nothing like it. This dish is moderately spicy and a large portion is served to you.

It is always a good idea to end the meal here on a chocolaty note. Chocolate pebble pastry with ice cream is a must for those who keep a special place for chocolates in their heart. The gooey chocolate melts in the mouth and can leave you desiring for more.

The ambience and setting of this place is also good. The yellow and brown setting of the space is bound to give an earthy and luxurious experience to its visitors. During dinner time, the yellow light lamps hanging above the tables are bound to give a soothing sense to the guests.

The Chinese food lovers can now stop complaining about the greasy Chinese food mostly available in restaurants. Yauatcha is a gem for those who are looking for a great Chinese meal. Do not be disheartened as it might take you a little while to spot the restaurant in the corner of the second floor. The food served will make up for any inconvenience.