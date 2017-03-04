An exclusive brunch curated for children

Downtown Kitchen & Bar

Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown

Price: Rs 1,945 plus mocktail brunch per person

Rs 1,000 plus for kids (6-12 years of age).

What better way to celebrate Sunday than to take your kids to an exclusive brunch especially curated for them. Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram Downtown with Nickelodeon has come together to bring fictional characters themed brunch at their restaurant space called Downtown Kitchen & Bar.

The kids will be delighted to meet their favourite cartoon characters from the Nickelodeon channel like SpongeBob, Dora, Motu, Patlu and many more. The dishes liked by these cartoon characters on the menu add to the amusement of kids. Motu’s favorite Samosa counter stole the show last Sunday. Aalu samosa, Potli samosa, Matar samosa, Dry fruit samosa, and the like with five types of chutney were mouthwatering. The samosas were multi-coloured namely green, orange and yellow due to the healthy ingredients present inside them which attracted lots of kids and adults too towards the live counter. One could see the duo Motu-Patlu relishing the samosas. Where the samosas stall was the limelight the Chaat Bhandaar area was also not much behind. Chats such as Papadi chaat, Dahi Bhalla, Kachori etc. with ten types of condiment and five types of chutney became a gastronomic delight for many.

The menu also gives a chance to adults to indulge in some tasty dishes. Parents were unwinding with unique crafted cocktails, delectable food and soothing music. Those who are huge fans of salads should definitely check this place out. Motu Aalu tikki chaat, Avocado with orange & Lime, Rolled eggplant with Goat cheese and fresh basil, Glass noodle salad with beet root jelly are a nice start before starters. From me the salad Grapes and Rum Jelly with Artichoke get full marks. In the starters, one should not overlook Bharwan Aalu. Though a regular dish available at many restaurants, this one stands apart due to its lemony flavour. The Roasted potato & Cream cheese soup is great but filling too, so one can go easy on this. The char grilled Stuffed mushrooms, Caramelized Onion & Feta Cheese Pizza was crunchy and the soft stuffing made it unique.

The ambience and décor was well curated and the entire display appeared like a fair. Various food stations owing to every taste were present. Asian, Indian, Western stations were serving main course dishes. Wild mushroom Fried Rice is a must try dish for those who can’t think of a meal without mushrooms. The Dal Panchmel which is made using five different dals(pulses)was scrumptious. The flavours of raw spices in the Dal Panchmel are promising and give you an appetizing feeling. For those having a sweet tooth there is an assortment of dishes planned. Brownie with chocolate sauce, Gulab Jamun and cup cakes would not disappoint.

Kids and their parents are bound to have a wonderful time at this brunch on till 12th March, every Sunday.