Razzberry Rhinoceros makes a grand return in Mumbai

If you’re a kid who grew up in the ’80s music scene, there’s no way you could have missed the legendary “Razzberry Rhinoceros”. The place where many a bands played their first gig, “Razz,” as people fondly called it, gave the Mumbai nightlife scenario a distinct “underground” vibe where one could enjoy different genres of music under one roof. More than a decade later, the iconic venue is set to open its doors once again.

Piccadily Group brings back to you, Razzberry Rhinoceros’s sentimental charm as it was actually supposed to be in today’s date and age. Directors Neeren and Nitin Tewari — the brother duo with extensive experience in the F & B industry have mindfully planned each detail to embrace the natural beachscape while retaining some of the old time charm. The passage leading to the venue gives you a glimpse of the new Razzberry Rhinoceros experience, expressed through wall paintings. Inside, the stunning views of the sun and sea take over and can be enjoyed from different vantage points.

Razzberry Rhinoceros has created five unique food & beverage experiences. The Bistro section, with whitewashed brick walls and comfortable seating, is a perfect place for meals. A corner ‘Wine and Coffee’ bar has just the right aromas wafting through as one enjoys comfort Mediterranean food or a game of pool. The bistro easily flows from a casual working and lunch section in the day to a cosy dinner space at night. The Patio spills over to the outside and offers everything that the bistro does for those who need to be closer to nature and the sea.

The kitchen has been advised and mentored by Chef Ranveer Brar who has helped create the menus at Razzberry Rhinoceros that matches the feel of the different sections & different epochs of the day.

The bistro and patio boasts of a largely Mediterranean menu that includes soups and salads, starters like Turkish Minted Falafel and Chargrilled Pepper Calamari and mains that include a wholesome Vegetable and Lamb Tagine, Pan Seared Sea Bass and a Pork Curry with Apple Couscous. For those who’d like to stick to Italian fare, there are pastas— Gnocchi in Meat Broth, risottos— Shrimp, Zucchini and Lemon Zest and pizzas. Vegetarians need not fret; the menu has an extensive list of delectable mains, entrées & desserts you can choose from.

“Razz Bar,” “The Spirit of the Spirits”, has been designed to accommodate great beverages and great times. The high ceilings and leather dressed couch-style seating give the room a casual lounge style vibe. It has been designed to accommodate working and lunch crowd in the day and standing audience for live gigs and acoustic performances in the evenings. Here, the menu is centred around modern Indian food with a focus on flavours and seasoning. From Grilled Kasundi Prawns with cream cheese to Hyderabadi Qubooli Biryani and Chicken Gochujang Tikka, each dish has a distinct flavour.

Nitin Tewari brings all his mixology expertise to the bar-top by curating a menu that pairs excellently with the food. Divided into two sections, ‘Yesterday’s Legends’ focuses on classic cocktails like Whiskey Sour and Tom Collins while ‘Tomorrow’s Tales’ gives cocktails with a “Razz twist.” Take your pick from the “Berry Mary Margarita” with tequila, strawberry, rosemary and lime or “Rhino Daiquiri” with white rum, cucumber, basil and aquafaba. Just above the Razz lounge, a member’s only section offers exclusive tables with butler service and a stunning view of the sea.

Nothing at Razzberry Rhinoceros will be complete without mentioning the sea and “The Deck” transports one straight into ‘Daycation’ mode, completing the beachfront experience with wooden floors and casual seating. And what’s a good view without fruity, colourful cocktails? The “Root to Fruit” bar menu makes use of the freshest produce to make cocktails that give the spectacular view some “stiff” competition. Choose from Sweet Lime & Sage, Papaya & Coconut Water, Kaffir Lime & Pineapple or Pomegranate and Curry Leaves. The day menu offers freshly whipped up breakfast dishes including Chinese Egg Roll, Masala Cheddar Toast and Jaffna Fish Cutlets. Till 4 pm, one can also enjoy canteen specials like Chipotle Paneer Tikka Satay, Ghee Roast Chicken and Beef Chilly Bao. For something more substantial there are bowls to share and tiffin meals like Thai Jungle Curry and Mutton Rogani Tiffin. By night, the deck focuses on “inspired kebabs” that come through a live, open kitchen —complete with a wood fired oven and grills. Pair those drinks with some Butterfly Curry Leaf Tikkas, Irani Nalli, Steamed Coconut Sea Bass or Truffled Milky Mushroom Galauti and Tandoori Fruit Chaat. For dinner, indulge in wholesome curries, bursting with flavour like the Lamb Rogani, Hyderabadi Kaleji Kofta, Arbi in raw mango and coconut masala and Assamese Bamboo Chicken. Desserts feature on all menus and include treats like Butterscotch Kheer, Salted Cheesecake and Malpua Mille Feuille.

Just like the ocean, the new Razzberry Rhinoceros chooses to flow freely. From the music to the lighting, each element here comes together in diverse ways to create the perfect sense of harmony. From acoustic performances to bands and DJs, the programming will have fluidity. The space also plans to incorporate activities like yoga, belly dancing and jam sessions along with private events. Come for the view or the little piece of nostalgia you left behind in the early 2000’s. Either way, the new Razzberry Rhinoceros is sure to make you come charging back for more.



Address - Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Airport Area, Juhu, Mumbai, MaharashtraL: 400047

Timings: Everyday, 12 noon to 1 a.m.

Contact - +91 7400402604/05