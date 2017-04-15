Junkyard Café is for the funky and the fit

The Junkyard Café

N-91, 2nd Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,000 plus taxes

It’s time for Delhi to embrace a revolution in the form of the Junkyard Café. A luxurious and spacious café nestled in the heart of the capital: Connaught Place. It’s the junkyard charm combined with plush comfort. Spread over 13000 sq. ft, the café derives its inspiration from junkyards. How junk can be utilised and that too in the most beautiful way, is quite evident in this café. It brings out the raw junk world which is grungy, contemporary and at the same time very exclusive.

The magnum place welcomes you to a world that has best of interiors. Junkyard Café has the first-of-its kind interiors and art installations which are made using trash materials like used tires, barrels, parts of cars and trucks, old radios, TVs, chipped board furniture, beer bottles, old junky speakers. All these give the Junkyard Café a junkyard-like look in every possible manner. The place deserves applause for making the best use of scrap and converting it into interiors which are sure to be the talk of town.

Mr Umang, the owner, says, “Junkyard Café is my dream project, and with the exceptions we have incorporated in the outlet, I am sure Delhiites will love the place and will take food and the nightlife revolution to a different level all together. There are many visually stunning elements at the Junkyard Café: pillars with barrels, old looking khidkis and multi-colored drawers, wings on walls for pictorial sites that make you fly, an old bike for pictures, sofas with chipboards, live stage with two private VIP zones and endless other features as well.”

The USP does not end here. Innovations are quite visible in the food menu as well. Here, the menu is an ode to all health conscious people who like to indulge in nutritious meals. For drinks, I ordered a very refreshing “Red hat cocktail” with watermelon, fresh mint, rum and lime juice, and this is highly recommended.

Complementing this beauty, I ordered the Classic Chicken Tikka, Bhatti Ka Murg Tikka, Mushroom Dumplings, Tandoori prawns with Wasabi mayo and the all time favorite Penne Pomodaro with vodka rose sauce.

For the health conscious eaters, the Junkyard Café has created a dietary nutrient chart with a variety of salads, starters and mains out of which I tried Tandoor Broccoli, which was served with a mint and sesame dip.

For main course, we tried the Peri Peri Chicken, Paillard of Chicken with Lemon and Herb, Butter Chicken, Dal Makhni and Tandoori Roti.

Certainly the Dal Makhni was a clear winner here. It will make you forget even the best Dal Makhani you’ve ever tasted.

Stuffed with the starters and the main course, I had absolutely no room for dessert. But how can one leave without a binge on meetha. So, to fulfill the same I had my all time favorite, Brownie with Vanilla Ice-cream with a bit of choco syrup, which can be termed as heavenly yet sinful.

When we step out we should indulge in food without getting worried about our calorie intake. At this place the team makes sure that indulging in food goes hand in hand with health, the offerings are bound to be nutritious, healthy and at the same are priced very reasonably. It’s also for those who enjoy keeping it casual and going out for a satiating meal in a funky environment.

Live gigs at Junkyard Café will take you to a new level all together. Right from live bands, singers and international artists, Junkyard Café is set to provide all sorts of entertainment which Delhi has not seen yet.

In the shot span of time, there are 3 Junkyard Cafés in Delhi including CP, Saket and Rajouri Garden. Also they have expansion plans for the Junkyard Cafe and there are 3 Junkyards scheduled to open in Mumbai at three prominent locations.