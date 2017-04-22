‘Summer experience’ for visitors at Delhi’s Foodhall

In the scorching high temperatures of Delhi, the luxury food shopping destination, Foodhall, has introduced a summer feast for its customers. Beat the heat with the exhilarating zones in the different corners of the store — the phenomenal experience is worth braving the soaring heat for.

The store welcomes the customers with the option to re-hydrate themselves with the chilled Jalapeno Lemonade, Mixed Melon and Basil Cooler (sugar-free), Kokum Chia Cooler and Oolong Iced Tea. Avni Biyani, Concept Head at Foodhall says, “Experience zones are more interactive and experiential for the customers. It also helps us to curate experiences on the basis of the current global trend or exotic ingredients. At Foodhall, we have always believed in introducing new ingredients and experiences and educating our customers in a unique way. These experience zones help us do that.”

Foodhall has organised eight zones in different corners of its stores. With the juicy and yummy mangoes, the store offers tangy flavours to spice up the experience of the sweet and sour offerings. Badami mangoes with a tinge of peri-peri, totapuri mangoes with mint rock salt and laal bagh mangoes with mustard salt are some of the delicacies available for the customers to try and buy.

Another interesting option is the variety of melons — which includes watermelons, sugar baby melon, musk melon, Japanese melon etc. The cantaloupe here is imported as well as Indian. In “superfoods”, the store offers multiple options in coconuts ranging from Indian as well as Thai. The extra virgin coconut oil is already touted to be one of the most popular superfoods and the store offers fresh desiccated coconut, baked coconut chips, fresh coconut butter in cream cheese containers as well as dry coconut halves.

Yoghurt is one of the most sought-after products in the store and as summer experience the three current Greek yogurts — Plain, Feta Sun Dried Tomato Parsley, Beetroot Sriracha — and two Current yogurt parfaits — Peach & Cinnamon, and Blueberry — are available for the customer to sample. Zaatar Labneh (balls of yoghurt in olive oil), Harissa Labneh and Chipotle sour cream are among the latest additions to the shelf.

Yet another of the rare delicacies available in town, but a regular option for Foodhall customers are Salad leaves, and in a bid to give more in the heat for the health conscious, the store has introduced salad leaves ranging from baby spinach to kale. The new attractions for the health and taste conscious salad lovers are Greek Goddess Dressing (Tahini, Yogurt, Parsley, Garlic), Creamy Chive Dressing (Mayonnaise, fresh chives, apple cider vinegar, mustard), Honey Mustard Vinaigrette (Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Honey, Mustard, Garlic) and Sesame Miso Vinaigrette (Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, Miso Paste, Red Chillies, Ginger).

The special sundae bar hosts ice creams from London Dairy as well as Haagendaz. All you need to do is choose one ice cream and then have it in either a cup or one of the freshly made waffle cones/waffle cups, and choose from toppings such as chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, stroopwafels, lemon and vanilla meringues, coffee meringues, pistachio and pine nut nougatines, pecan and almond nougaties, fresh whipped cream, fresh mangoes and some chocolate chips. Sounds yummy!

As a customer, all you got to do at Foodhall is choose what you want and how, and the Foodhall’s special chefs will give it to you!

Among the customers around the store one said, “The salad, non-vegetarian and yoghurt options aren’t available anywhere else. The freshness and exquisite taste makes me come here regularly.”

Aditi, a regular customer, said, “My husband and I keep trying their offerings, and we loved this summer experience stuff they have opened up. We usually pick up the raw and fresh juices they offer and also the salad leaves, internationally popular ones too, which aren’t available anywhere else.”

Another regular, Rekha said, “I come here to try the non-vegetarian options, as no other vendor offers as fresh and delicious options as available around here. The luxurious and tasty treats around here are an add-on.”

Venue: DLF Place Mall, Saket, DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj