Cuisine that takes you along on a journey

Andrea Eatery

Andrea’s Eatery, Shop 48A-51, First Floor, Select Citywalk

Meal for two: Rs 2,000

Tucked away in a corner on the first floor of Select Citywalk mall in Saket, near the escalator, Andrea’s Eatery is difficult to miss. Built on a European inspired style, the kitchen is semi-open offering a view to the visitors. One can easily look at the stacks of colourful cans and bottles, which gives it an interesting view. There are bulbs hanging from the ceiling, the walls are decorated with interesting imagery and there is seating space both inside and outside this place.

Andrea’s Eatery is the brainchild of Andrea Pauro, who is also the founder of highly successful restaurants like Amici — a chain of cafes serving fresh Italian food, and Baci — an Italian fine-dining restaurant. The restaurant serves world cuisine in a signature style. The restaurant can be called travel-themed as selected dishes from all over the world are featured in their menu. The menu is vast with descriptions of the travel tales and various dishes listed under it.

Here you may start your own food journey with Andrea’s House Salad. This salad is very good which can be easily compared to a five starred restaurant. Young rocket leaves, pine nuts, oranges and goat cheese tossed in sweet and sour agrodolce dressing leaves a tangy flavour in your mouth and is a complete value for money priced at Rs.445. Except for in-house dishes, most of the dishes you will find in the menu will be listed with the country it has been picked from.

The Patatas Bravas with a Twist priced at Rs. 425 is from Barcelona, Spain. This dish is made with sweet potatoes, tomato passata and in-house saffron aioli which is served with a house salad. Those who are fond of sweet potatoes should definitely try this dish.

For someone who is fond of creamy pasta do order Creamy Cheesy Wild Mushroom which is originally from Piedmonte in Italy. The penne rigate pan tossed with porcini and other assorted wild mushrooms is a sumptuous meal in itself and is perfect comfort food.

Do not skip on Virgin Kiwi Mojito(Rs.225) as the fresh kiwi with mint is all you need for summer refreshment. The restaurant also features an elaborate non-vegetarian menu where, again, dishes are picked up from around the world.

The bistro clearly displays the love of the founder towards food and travel. It shows how intricately he has blended food and travel together bringing back with himself lovely memories and an experience for all to savour.

Recently the restaurant has come up with their all new hight tea menu which shouldn’t be missed especially by those who like their evening food light. The modern European-style bistro offers a classic high tea experience with style; the high tea platter comes with a varied choice of delectable savouries. The high tea menu is available only from Monday to Friday between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. so plan your visit accordingly.