Enjoy VR gaming with good meals at SMAAASH

SMAAASH

DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida

Meal for two: Rs 1,500

SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. recently opened sports-centric immersive and interactive entertainment and gaming center called “SMAAASH” at the newly opened DLF Mall of India, Noida. SMAAASH presents an unmatched range of games that offer a superlative experience, and combines the best of sports, music and dining into a highly immersive, interactive, innovative and involved entertainment experience.

The newly opened property is 25,000/- sq. ft. is the next link in the chain of the country’s premiere urban sports parks, and boasts of a 360 degree cricket simulator where one can experience first-hand exhilaration of facing cricket legends like Dale Steyn, Wasim Akram and of course the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Fulfill the need for speed and feel the G-force by trying X2Racing, or alternatively just enjoy friendly banter at the arcade games or at Twilight Ten Pin Bowling.

At SMAAASH Noida, one can also immerse oneself into virtual reality technology that is so close to reality that it completely absorbs one’s senses. A mix of motion and positional tracking, virtual reality high definition Head Mounted Displays (HMD), along with a state of the art graphics engine that renders in real time, adds the high definition thrill to adventure gaming.

My evening started at the SMAAASH with VR gaming experience. First thing that I experienced was the magic carpet where you fly on a carpet through a beautiful island and it feels that you are actually there. It also makes you experience the roller coaster and 90 meter track which is made by you and the track can be twisted and moved around as you wish. In the VR segment, the best part was “Call of Duty” where you shoot with guns and throw grenades by right standing or running on the battle field.

In the food menu, I first started off with starters - Chicken Nuggets, Chilly Paneer and Smaaash Nachos which were crispy and juicy at the same time. These were the lip smacking snacks that you can eat while enjoying the gaming experience. The food was really well presented.

The next on our table was Chicken Biryani which was steamed cook with the flavours of dry masalas. Biryani when touched the taste buds gives an immense feeling of royal food. Every bite of Chicken Biryani was sinful and full of flavour.

Next followed, the strike- cocktail drink made with milk, peanut butter and vanilla with an ice base. The next drink was a summer calling- Mango Saga that tasted pure mango and gave a great taste to the mouth.

For the main course, I had Schezwan Chicken and Hakka Noodles. Both the dishes tasted ordinary with nothing much to experiment new.

This café, with its quirky décor, is designed to bring a smile to anyone’s face and create an Alice in Wonderland sort of a feel in totality.