Delve into a mangosome affair in the food capital of India

Mangos demand respect. These yellow-green bulbous “king of fruits”, true to their royal character, arrive in the market after making people wait for around ten months every year. Despite staying hardly for three months, this fruit creates an aura which fades the very presence of other fruits during this period. The monsoon season has arrived and probably this is the last month of the year where you can savour the taste of Mangos before the stock runs out.

There are many restaurants in the city which have experimented and created mango-based dishes for people who can’t do without this princely fruit in their diet during this period. The idea is to create maximum good memories for mango lovers. Guardian 20 has brought together some of these dishes, all of which aim to provide a flavoursome experience to people.

The South Indian restaurant at the Imperial, The Spice Route, has crafted dishes made from raw mango. Difficult to pronounce but full of flavour “Yum Mamuang Kung Krob is a Thai spicy n tangy raw mango n crispy prawn salad, which is good mango-based dish to start your food adventures at the restaurant. Move on to Ga Xao Hot Dieu, which is stir-fried chicken with fresh Mangos & cashew nuts.

According to Head Chef Veena Arora at The Spice Route wanted to create something unique for the patrons. “Summer collection menu has been close to my heart. It is always a delight to dish out something unique for people. The interesting raw and ripe mango based recipes are refreshing like the advent of summer ought to be and a celebration of the season of course. Most of them are my own creations, wonderfully complemented by rice, chicken, prawns, sole fish, veggies and exotic spices. People in Thailand love their food with fruits that’s why the complete menu revolves around mango, the favourite summer fruit. Whether it’s raw mango n crispy prawn salad or the Sri Lankan raw mango and assorted vegetable curry, my novel creations this year will truly raise the satisfaction quotient for mango seekers. I have somehow tried to keep the fruit central to the palette by layering and balancing it with other flavours.”

Mango flavours are also bursting at Hyatt Regency in Gurgaon. You will find entire menu dedicated to this fruit at the Kitchen District restaurant at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon. Crafted by Executive Chef Liam Crotty, this four-course menu will prove to be every bit delicious. The extensive menu comprises of culinary delights like goat cheese, mango panacotta, pickled beetroot or chilled mango soup all this month. Just to give you a sneak peek into the menu, they have appetizers made up of goat cheese, mango panacotta, pickled beetroot and for non-vegetarians the delicacy is prepared from ham, asparagus, poached egg, mango carpaccio. In main course you will find vegetarian dish is made from the assortment of brie cheese ravioli, candied cherry tomato, mango basil consommé and wasabi spiced Salmon, curried cauliflower, mango, crab salad will delight non-vegetarians. If you visit this place don’t leave without trying a blend of coffee and mango flavoured pastry. Also, they have various mango based non-alcoholic drinks ranging from classical lassis and lemonades to complete the meal. Some of the exceptional mango drinks are mango coconut daiquiri and mango margarita jalapeno with chilli lime salt.

Similarly The Classroom restaurant has brought together an entire mango festival for the devoted fruit lovers. In the mango fiesta you will find multiple dishes made with Mangos. From starters to coolers to desserts, this restaurant is serving tempting and delectable mango-based delicacies to its patrons such as fresh mango mint tart, mango bruschetta, mango relish wrapped prawns with tangy salsa, cottage cheese steak with hot mango spice, mango caramel, mango panna and many more.

Those Mad over Donuts (MOD), a donut bakery outlet has taken the love of Mangos to another level. They have unveiled its special line of mango donuts namely mango mantra, yellow jello and mango mojo. Here the chefs have combined irresistible mango pulp with chocolates. These new flavours are available at all MOD chains across India.

L’Opéra, the premium pastry outlet has also launched two new mango pastries in this season —a tart and an éclair. Available at all L’Opera exclusive outlets in Delhi, the pastries are the best accompaniments to end your meal.

The éclair, one of France’s most well-known pastries, will now have a mango variant. “We are celebrating the delightful seasonal fruit in the most French way possible; in an Éclair,” says Laurent co-founder and managing director of L’Opéra. “I think the taste of mango coalesces beautifully with L’Opéra’s unique pastry cream.”

He thinks that fruits act as great foods for the intense summer heat. He says, “Fruit is nature’s candy; why look any further?” What can be better than fruit for a healthy lifestyle and as an ideal summer treat? That’s why L’Opéra has created two new mango pastries, made with light flaky pastry and fresh mango.”

He adds, “Mango and pastry cream may not be one of the oldest tricks in the book but the sweet and tropical taste of mango combined with the crunchy, buttery taste of the tart base, is the best way to beat the heat,” and I guess he is right.