Explore Delhi-NCR’s best late-night food destinations

For many of us, work commitments can stretch far into the night. And so hunger, too, can call at weird hours. Even though midnight munching is nothing new for our millennials, stepping out at night and looking for a place becomes something of challenge if you are slightly older. But at least in Delhi/NCR, you don’t need to worry about your late hour hunger pangs anymore.

Famous for its food and food lovers, the region hosts some of the coolest late-night venues, from small corner shops to big restaurants, ideal to address your cravings for a midnight snack.

A Delhi resident, Gagan Mahajan, 22, tells Guardian 20 that his favourite options for late night food includes the parantha vendors in Kamla Nagar and Hudson Lane, as well as the 5-star local dhabas in Murthal. He says, “The paranthas in Kamla and in Hudson with chutney and achaar are delicious. We order them during night outs and fest days. The thalis and paneer dishes with a variety of chicken cuisines is the best here. And sometimes even rajma chawal does wonders. And if you are crazy enough to drive 50km just to have paranthas at a 5-star dhaba, I bet you’re looking for Haveli or Sukhdev in Murthal,” says Mahajan.

Another foodie from Delhi, Jayesh Agarwal, 22, says that during his internship days, his answer for a growling tummy at wee hours were the home-delivery options on Foodpanda or Swiggy, and also the parantha walah under the Naraina flyover. “For my hunger cravings, I counted on paneer kulchevala to satisfy my soul. Also, delivery restaurants like House of Flavours really offered some mouth-watering snacks along with starters. I distinctly remember a dhaba under the Naraina flyover which offered cheap and really tasty food. Several parantha options—keema, aaloo, paneer, mixed gobhi, egg etc. were available and on many working days, late-night dinner became a lavish treat due to the throwaway prices.”

When you talk about food, junk is the most preferred option after North Indian soul food. For junk-food cravings, one can try out Little Owl Café and Midnight Bites among many other. The delicious sandwiches with stuffed cheese are worth giving a try. With the several options in the menu ranging from burgers, maggi, and macaroni to garlic bread and pastas, the Little Owl Café is a paradise for hungry souls in the late hours. You can also enjoy tea, coffee and shakes as late as you like, since the café is open from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Besides that, Midnight Bites, located in New Friends colony, is another viable option, if you like rolls and pizzas. You can order Indian and Chinese cuisine, as well as fast food till 4 a.m.

But this isn’t all. Here is a handy late night eating guide, compiled by Guardian 20.

Food Vans in Noida Sector 58

Addressing the hungers pangs of employees of various multinational companies in Noida’s Sector 58, the food vans spread across the place are perfect for noodles, paranthas, maggi, South Indian delicacies, pasta, sandwiches and what not. With the reasonable cost of Rs 120 for two, the food vans present an easy and affordable alternative to expensive restaurants.

Maal Gaadi

Located in Sushant Lok, Gurgaon, Maal Gaadi is one of the few super famous late-night restaurants in the city. Despite being more of a small take away place, than a dine-in, the joint remains hugely popular with the locals. It specialises in Mughlai and North Indian cuisines. The prices can go up to Rs 800 for two people, while the place is open till 4 a.m.

BatsON Delivery

BatsOn Delivery serves you all the way to your home and not just food but other essentials too. Despite it being a strictly late-night delivery option, it generates enough business to keep the staff busy throughout the day. The North Indian delicacies and fast food items are among the must haves for all the nocturnal eaters. The joint is located at Sector 14 and Sector 53, Gurugram, and they deliver from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The cost for two is around Rs 800.

Crave Busters

Spread across Delhi and delivering to almost every part of the city, Crave Busters is the perfect combination of Indian, Pan-Asian and Continental delights. The dessert here is an absolute essential. The joint serves across 130 localities in Delhi from 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m.

Rajma Chawal at CP

This place truly portrays the Delhi spirit of foodies. The place is always packed with people and offers various options in paranthas, chole-bhature, fried rice, naan and dal makhani and of course, the much-in-demand rajma chawal. The space is open throughout the day and closes around 1 a.m., or a little earlier if the food runs out. Located behind Shivaji Stadium (opposite PVR Rivoli) at Connaught Place.