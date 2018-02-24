The year might soon be coming to a close, but the winter season only marks the beginning of an immensely competitive spell for the smartphone industry. It is around Christmastime that the world’s biggest tech brands click into action, vying to launch devices that will set new benchmarks for mobile technology, and send consumers beelining for the stores. In the next few weeks, a range of new devices will be unveiled by smartphone brands, with Motorolla, Micromax, Lenovo, Samsung and Xiami each gearing up to introduce updated versions of existing models, as well as brand-new phones in the market. Here’s a roundup
Everyone is a photographer today, what with the camera-equipped smartphone taking over the world. But this doesn’t mean that there is no room left for the purists.
HTC Corporation, giving a tough competition to iPhone 7 and Google pixel, has unveiled HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play smartphones in the Indian market.
Most of us spend more time at work than at home. Our workplace is an integral part of our lives, and it also defines us. But an office space is not complete without a certain set of gadgets designed to make our lives simpler.
Images that look real aren’t enough these days. We need images that feel real. This is why virtual reality is such a hit in our time, and is poised to become an essential component of the entertainment world in days to come.