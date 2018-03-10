Cameras that add professional finesse to amateur photography

If you are interested in photography, and are looking to buy the latest gadget to practice your skills on, then you can’t wrong with investing in a mirrorless digital camera. The Indian market is slowly but gradually getting used to these, with big international brands, like Sony, Olympus, Fujifilm and Panasonic, all introducing their own heavily souped-up camera models, which can cost you anything above a lakh. But there are slightly more affordable variants, too. But money shouldn’t be a worry, because what you’re getting with these is top-notch quality and a chance to produce, at the click of a button, professional-grade photos. Mirrorless cameras are easy to shoot with, and can be excellent tools in the hands of pro photographers and amateurs alike. So here’s a list of the five best mirrorless cameras available in the market now.

SONY A7R

Sony A7R is a full-frame compact interchangeable lens digital camera. The camera features 36MP of rich detail, a true-to-life 2.4 million dot OLED viewfinder, Wi-Fi sharing and an expandable shoe system. It also comes with Exmor CMOS sensor that delivers high resolution pictures in combination with high sensitivity and extremely low noise. Sony removed the optical low-pass filter to carry out the potential of the sensor and lens which brings out enhanced sense of clarity with realistic details of each photos. The gadget also sports advanced image sensor and AF algorithm so that the main object will always be extremely sharp while taking a picture. The Sony A7R comes with high sensitivity up to ISO 102400 and higher-resolution 4K movie recording. The camera also support ZEISS T coating that ensures minimal reflection on the viewfinder. The Sony A7R is priced at Rs 199,990.

FUJIFILM X-T2

The Fujifilm X-T2 is a splash-resistant interchangeable lens camera with a large OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF). The X-T2 comes with the latest generation 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III with an APS-C sensor with no low-pass filter which result in the highest performance. The X-T2 gives out crisp and crystal clear image resolution along with more compact and classically-designed body. Fujifilm X-T2 also supports 4K video recording that can use each available film simulation mode, including ACROS, to easily produce premium-quality footage that is as unique as the photographer behind the viewfinder. The camera also sports tempered glass of 1.04 million dot high-precision and three inch tilting LCD monitor with three-directional tilt. The device is dust and moisture-resistant body with approximately 63 points of weather sealing. Fujifilm X-T2 is priced at Rs 1,39,999.

Source: www.fujifilm.in

OLYMPUS OM-D E-M10 MARK III

E-M10 Mark II is a mirrorless camera that delivers flawless image quality, best-in-class 5-Axis image stabilization and intuitively placed controls. It’s also compact and easy to carry, unobtrusive enough for discreet street shooting but versatile enough for anything from long-range wildlife shots to miniature macro masterpieces. The camera features 20MP Live MOS sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilization system, 121-pt hybrid AF system, 60 fps burst shooting, fully articulating 3” LCD display, high-resolution electronic viewfinder Cinema and UHD 4K video 50MP high-resolution Shot mode and weather-sealed body USB 3 (Type-C). Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III IS PRICED AT Rs 71,990. Source: www.olympus-imaging.co.in

PANASONIC LUMIX GH5

Panasonic Lumix GH5 is made out of durable magnesium alloy body and is best for Professional photo and 4K video. The camera comes with 20.3MP four thirds sensor with no low pass filter along with Advanced DFD , 6K PHOTO 30fps and 4K PHOTO 60fps. It comes with 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen and still image extraction feature. GH5’s sensitivity range runs from ISO100-25,600 compared to 200-25,600 on the GH4. The GH5 also sports Panasonic’s Axis Dual IS II anti-shake system. Panasonic Lumix GH5 is priced at Rs 1,34,900.

PANASONIC LUMIX DMC-FZ70

The Panasonic Lumix is a 16.1MP Point and Shoot Digital Camera with 60x Optical Zoom. The camera supports 16.1-megapixel high sensitivity MOS Sensor that gives a prospect to click the best around you. The camera takes picture with blazing fast speeds of up to 5 fames per second (fps) AF or 2fps with continuous AF Tracking, keeping subject in focus even while it moves. An even faster 3 frame burst at 9 fps helps lock in those fast moving, once in a lifetime moments. It also offers ultra-wide long zoom of 20mm to incredible 1200mm to capture dynamic landscapes, wildlife, and almost any travel scene. It also features panorama function to shoots a horizontal or vertical panoramic image with consecutive shots by overlaying the previous picture. The LUMIX FZ70 digital camera records Full-HD 1920 x 1080 videos in both AVCHD and MP4 format. Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ70 is priced at Rs 50,999.

Source: www.panasonic.com