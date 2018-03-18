Only one charge is enough for these heavy-duty laptops

MACBOOK PRO

Macbook Pro comes with the 1 Lithium ion batteries which goes long for upto 15.5 hours on a single charge. It also comes with the Retina display with 15.4 inch diagonal screen and LED backlit display with IPS technology. It also comes with 2880x1800 image resolution at 220 pixels per inch with support for millions of colours. The laptop is powered by 2.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor which has a Turbo Boost up to 3.4GHz along with 6MB shared L3 cache. The device also comes with 16GB of 1600MHz DDR3L onboard memory and 256GB PCIe-based flash storage. The laptop comes with Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control. Apple Macbook Pro is priced at Rs 1,54,900.

Source: www.apple.com

DELL XPS 13

The new Dell XPS 13 is a hybrid that comes 1 Lithium ion batteries that goes on for upto 12 hours on a single charge. It is the first 2-in-1 from Dell to sport an Infinity Edge display. It can fit a 13.3-inch display in the frame of an 11-inch. It also features 2.4 GHz with Turbo Boost upto 3 GHz. The hybrid features touchscreen display that rotates 360-degrees, allowing users to utilise it as a tablet also. The other major highlight of the hybrid is its battery life, It sports a 15 hr of battery life. The hybrid is backed by the backed by the 6th Generation Intel Core processors. The 256GB Solid State Drive hard drive is paired with Intel HD Graphics 520 that gives flawless navigational abilities between various apps. It sports two Waves Max Audio Pro tuned speakers, apart from an infrared webcam and a fingerprint reader. Dell XPS 13 is priced at Rs 83,990.

LENOVO THINKPAD X1 CARBON

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an ultralight laptop that comes with 1 Lithium ion batteries and the battery life goes upto 11 hours. It features four layers of carbon-fiber reinforced chassis and a magnesium alloy roll-cage for added strength. The laptop weighs only 1.13 kg and is the smallest ultrabook. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i 7 and comes with 14 inch Anti Glare HD Display. The device comes with Finger Print Reader, new adaptive keyboard which gives a dynamic touch input area that displays a subset of controls depending on the application of being used. The laptop also offers Mini display port, touch pad with track point, stereo and HD camera. The X1 Carbon supports 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB solid state drive and a 14-inch display. Lenovo thinkpad X1 carbon is priced at Rs 1,98,000.

HP SPECTRE X360

The new HP Spectre x360 weighs just 1.26kgs1 and is one of the thinnest convertible notebooks in the industry. It features the latest 8th Generation intel Quad Core Processor along with a brilliant display in sleeker and more angular design. The introduction of the new HP Spectre x360 is the latest in a series of moves that has fueled HP’s growth in the premium PC market. Spectre x360 laptop now offers the world’s longest battery life in a quad-core convertible portfolio, without compromising on style and durability, while improving security with an integrated privacy screen option and fingerprint login. It comes with micro-edge bezels with durable Corning Gorilla Glass 13.3-inch diagonal display in Full HD (1980X1020)3 resolution offering exceptional viewing experiences. Safety features include a fingerprint reader located on the side for easy access, HP Sure View integrated privacy screen option to eliminate visual hacking with one quick keystroke, and HP Wide Vision FHD IR camera to login with facial recognition. The convertible comes pre-bundled with the Windows Ink Certified pen which delivers a more natural drawing and writing experience with simultaneous pen and touch. With tilt, the pen is pressure sensitive for precise inking in any mode. Under the pen is an integrated USB-C rechargeable battery, 15 seconds of charging gives the user up to 198 minutes of useage. The HP Spectre x360 is priced at Rs 157,290.

MICROSOFT SURFACE PRO 4

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is a high end laptop hybrid with an incredible design and powerful hardware. The tablet section of the gadget is made out of metallic-grey magnesium finish and has an adjustable kickstand and is slinky by 292 x 201 x 8.4mm dimensions. The device comes with a 12.3-inch PixelSense display and has a battery life of 7 to 9 hours on a single charge.. Surface Pro 4 offers sixth-generation Intel Core M, Core i5 and Core i7 options and Intel HD graphics 540. Pro 5 also come with variant of 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM. Microsoft also offers Surface Pen and Type Cover accessories which compliment the hybrid itself. The laptop hybrid has 8 -megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 comes at the price of Rs 149,999.

Source: www.microsoft.com