Machines for a hassle-free & fine workplace experience

Most of us spend more time at work than at home. Our workplace is an integral part of our lives, and it also defines us. But an office space is not complete without a certain set of gadgets designed to make our lives simpler. Gadgets like scanners, printers and desktop systems, which are among the very basic requirements. But nowadays, employers also keep LED televisions and pinball machines to help employees relax during their breaks. Here, we bring to you a short primer on workplace gadgets that are a must at all offices to keep the workforce clued in and motivated.

PANASONIC KV-S1027C

Panasonic KV-S1027C scanner is engineered to enhance document imaging, workflow and information management with improved scanning speeds, paper feed mechanism and advanced image quality functions. This scanner can scan from extremely thin paper to embossed ID cards and passports, the KV-S1027C can handle practically any kind of mixed document imaginable. Designed for high performance and low maintenance, it enables users to get more done in less time, at an outstanding value. The KV-S1027C comes equipped with PaperPort Professional 14 from Nuance. This software is a productive way for businesses to scan, organize, find, assemble, and share documents and provides anytime-anywhere access to documents in the cloud. Panasonic scanner can perform 30,000 scans per day. Panasonic KV-S1027C can also scan up to 45 pages per minute and also comes with USB 3.0 port. Panasonic KV-S1027C scanner is priced at Rs 1,36, 621.

HP OFFICEJET PRO X576DW

HP Officejet Pro X576dw is the next generation printer which uses HP PageWide Technology to print professional-quality color-up to twice the speed and half the cost per page of color lasers. It can print at lightning speed and its new General Office mode delivers high-quality prints at up to 70 pages per minute. Officejet is designed for high volumes up to 6000 pages per month. It empowers workgroups with an easy-to-manage MFP Tap and swipe, the intuitive 4.3-inch color touchscreen to print, copy, scan, fax, and send digital files. HP Officejet also proactively manages device and remotely monitors status with industry-leading tools like HP Web Jet admin. Users can print up to 9,200 pages per cartridge and load up to 1,050 sheets at once with the optional paper tray. Users can print wirelessly, and share access with PCs, tablets, and mobile devices-even with no network or router. HP printer also comes with the built-in Ethernet. It has a 792MHz Processor and 768MB RAM. HP Officejet Pro X576dw is priced at Rs 42,900.

LENOVO THINKSTATION P310

Lenovo Thinkstation P310 delivers unparalleled ease of use. Easy access to hardware simplifies upgrades for IT staff. Plus, the clean, functional design makes the P310 exceptionally easy to lift and carry. The Flex Module allows for unprecedented flexibility in customizing I/O ports. All you have to do is Mix and match only the components you need, including an ultraslim optical drive, 29-in-1 media card reader, FireWire, and eSATA. The P310 provides the ultimate performance with full-featured scalability. All of it is in a 12 liter compact small form factor (SFF). Thinkstation P310 features RAM up to 8 GB, HD Graphics up to P530. From tool-less access to integrated handles, from modular design to a wide array of configurations supported by Flex features, the P310 provides the ultimate performance with full-featured scalability. The Lenovo Thinkstation P310 is priced at Rs 1,87,143.

ACER H7550ST 3D DLP

Acer H7550ST 3D DLP Projector brings presentation/movie quality projection with rich details, bright and natural colors and exceptional contrast. Color performance is enhanced on any surface, even colored walls through Acer’s eColor Boost 3D technology and wall-color compensation, while Color Safe II prevents color decay resulting from extended use of the projector. Handy installation utilities make setting up easy, and power-management solutions yield great energy savings. It gives crystal-clear images with 1080p resolution and 3000 ANSI brightness. This projector is compatible with laptops and media players via HDMI ports and also comes with wireless capabilities and Bluetooth audio connection. Acer projector features Blu-ray 3D, HDMI 3D, NVIDIA 3DTV Player, DLP 3D ready, 2D-to-3D conversion and built-in 20W speaker with DTS surround sound. Acer H7550ST 3D DLP Projector is priced at Rs 80,000 approximately.

LTS PLATINUM

LTS Platinum is the security camera which is slowly making its way into every office. LTS Platinum camera features camera Image Sensor up to 1/3”, Sensor Signal System up to NTSC/PAL, Effective Pixels up to 1305(H)x 977(V) Min. It comes with high definition contrast, sharpness, saturation, mirror, Digital Zoom White Light Control. It comes with 6 White Giant Flux IR LEDs up to 131ft and 6-22mm VF Motorized Lens. 6-22mm VF Motorized Lens. LTS Platinum is priced at Rs 81,499.