HTC U-Series: A tough competitor against iPhone 7

HTC Corporation, giving a tough competition to iPhone 7 and Google pixel, has unveiled HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play smartphones in the Indian market. The HTC U Series smartphones come with beautiful 3D contoured, liquid surface, adaptive HTC U sonic technology for personalized hearing and a unique combination of MegaPixel and UltraPixel camera technology on the front to provide vivid light, color and detail. The HTC U Ultra is priced at Rs. 59,990 and the HTC U Play is priced at Rs. 39,990.

The HTC U Ultra comes equipped with dual display, HTC Sense Companion, U Sonic and Voice recognition. The device has BoomSoundTM Hi-Fi edition speakers, a 16MP UltraPixelTM camera in the front and 12MP UltraPixel main camera to deliver less blur, faster focus, better photos at night. HTC U Ultra and U Play come with a 64GB memory variant. The HTC U Ultra is available in three colors, which include Brilliant Black, Cosmetic Pink and Sapphire Blue. The HTC U Play with a 5.2 perfectly symmetric thin design takes brilliant selfies with its 16MP and UltraPixelTM front camera. The HTC U Play is available in Iceberg White; Indigo Blue; Black Oil and Cosmic Pink Gold colors in the India market. Unveiling the new range, Mr. Faisal Siddiqui, President-South Asia, HTC said, “The launch of the HTC ‘U’ series marks the beginning of our several exciting launches in India this year. Our focus is on design, quality, HD adaptive audio and Artificial Intelligence integration for the discerning customer looking for a premium product with a global appeal”.

HTC has introduced the new HTC Sense Companion which learns the user’s behavior and comes with voice recognition built-in so that it’s able to respond to your voice. Just say the word to navigate your phone, take or reject incoming calls, snooze or dismiss an alarm, send messages and even begin hands-free navigation.

Mr. Faisal Siddiqui spoke to Guardian 20 and said, “Artificial Intelligence is getting more mature so the hardware is getting stronger like in smartphones. Hardware capabilities have increased to an extent that the technology is maturing the software, so we have built ‘U’ ultra; there is a hardware and software capability for artificial intelligence in the ‘U’ series phones. It’s an intuitive process, it keeps learning the behavior, keeps adapting, and it keeps improving on the software. So it will become an integral part of the phone.” HTC U Sonic is another new innovation which analyzes inner ears with a sonar-like pulse, and then adapts to the user. The tiny microphones listen for the sonic reflection in your ears analyzing the reflected tone to optimize the headset.