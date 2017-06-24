Flagship cameras that can make the world look more photogenic

Nikon D500 is built with rugged magnesium alloy and carbon fiber materials and featuring dust and water-drop resistance. It features 153 focus points with broader, denser image area coverage allowing incredible subject acquisition performance. It also supports refined AF system for revolutionary performance. D500 is dedicated to AF engine streamlines AF processing, Focusing capability down to -4 EV that lets user capture a wider range of scenes, reliable AF shooting, even when using a tele converter, AF lock-on settings allow intuitive selection of tracking characteristics. The automated AF fine-tune makes it easier to adjust subtle differences in focusing and custom setting allows quick AF-area mode switching. The D500 is best paired with legendary NIKKOR lenses which provide unequalled clarity and versatility. Nikon D500 is priced at Rs 1,83,950.

OLYMPUS OM-D E-M10 II

Olympus OM-D E-M10 II is a compact mirrorless camera which delivers flawless image quality, best-in-class 5-Axis Image Stabilization. It features 20 megapixel live MOS sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilization system, 121-pt hybrid AF system, 60 fps for burst shooting and 18 fps with continuous AF and 50MP High-Res Shot mode. It also comes with tein lens kit—42mm Lens and 40-150mm Lens. It sports fully articulating 3” LCD display, high-res electronic viewfinder, cinema (DCI) and UHD 4K video, weather-sealed body. Olympus OM-D E-M10 II is priced at Rs 61,990.

PANASONIC LUMIX FZ2500

Panasonic Lumix FZ2500 is a point-and-shoot camera with a mix of advanced photographic capabilities. The camera features 20.1MP 1-inch high sensitivity MOS sensor and outstanding video specs which include DCI 4K format video at a true 24.00 fps. It sports versatile Leica DC Vario-Elmarit f/2.8-4.5 lens with a far-reaching 20x optical zoom. Lumix FZ2500 features DSLR-like body design that is very ergonomic, including manual control rings, a 0.74x 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder, and a 3.0 inch 1.04m-dot free-angle touchscreen LCD. It also comes with 1 Lithium ion batteries, 1/ 4000 seconds of shutter speed and supports RAW image type. Panasonic Lumix FZ2500 is priced at Rs 89,000.

CANON EOS REBEL T7I

Canon EOS Rebel T7i features 45-point all cross-type AF system1 and optical viewfinder. It comes with Dual Pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection locks focus quickly which is fast and accurate. A 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor helps to capture photos in brilliant color, detail and vibrancy. With a maximum ISO of 25600, users can capture photos in low light with minimal chance of blur. It also comes with Built-in Wi-Fi2, NFC3 and Bluetooth4 connectivity for the direct upload. The EOS Rebel T7i camera sports optical viewfinder that lets users see through the lens. The camera captures images of immense quality in more lighting situations. It features a convenient new user interface called Feature Assistant. It also provide with high-speed continuous shooting at up to 6.0 fps. Canon EOS Rebel T7i is priced at Rs 2,67,974.