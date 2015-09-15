Gaming

Meet the game-changers

Gaming By Keith Armando Gomes

The community of independent videogame designers in India is slowly beginning to make its presence felt, with numerous homegrown startups creating professional-grade and highly complex games for PCs as well as for smartphones, writes Keith A. Gomes.

18 February, 2017

Gameaholics anonymous

Gaming By RAHUL DEAN

Most computer games today are dizzyingly complex and difficult to crack for casual players. You need to be nothing short of an obsessive gamer to have a chance of succeeding at these. But isn’t the line between obsession and addiction very thin? Rahul Dean explores the modern-day malady of gaming addiction.

26 March, 2016

Run for your life, run away from your wife

Gaming By AKHIL SOOD

Developer & Publisher: Junglee Games | Platforms: Android | Price: Free

12 September, 2015

Game Review: Empathy for the devils of our roads

Gaming By AKHIL SOOD

Bus Speed Driving 3D | Developer & Publisher: Gamestarstudio | Platforms: Android | Price: Free

5 September, 2015

Old-style time travel in 2D

Gaming By RAVI SINHA

5 January, 2013
