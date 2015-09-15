Investigation

The recent Income Tax raids on NSE brokers, officials and academicians in connection with the colocation scam could open a Pandora’s Box.
Many colleges, including LSR, are functioning without fire clearance certificates.
Inadequate resources, lack of trained personnel including quality counsellors, and ways to mitigate final compensation to the victims are some of the major hurdles that the rehabilitation process faces.
Poor maintenance, clogged drainage systems and overflowing dumpsters are among the common complaints.
In certain cases, permission to prosecute the officers has not come even after five years.
Many properties are owned by hotelier Sanjay Narang, who, in his response to this newspaper, has denied violating any law.
A large section of civil society members in Kashmir, including professors, freelance writers, politically exposed people (PEP) and journalists, has come under the radar of the intelligence agencies for their alleged role in instigating and propagating the cause of the Kashmir separatists in the valley.
At least 50 lakh Facebook accounts are being operated by the locals, out of which one-third are fake. These accounts are being used to encourage separatist sentiments, to say Muslims are being ‘persecuted’.
Online retail giants have resorted to price manipulation and increased commission to keep their revenues intact, allege experts.
The magazine talks about how India is ‘teetering on the brink of collapse’ because of the ‘67 separatist movements’ going on in the country.