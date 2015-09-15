Investigation

Why Income Tax officers are zeroing in on Ajay Shah

Investigation By Shantanu Guha Ray

The recent Income Tax raids on NSE brokers, officials and academicians in connection with the colocation scam could open a Pandora’s Box.

26 November, 2017

DU colleges compromise with fire safety, play with students’ lives

Investigation By DIBYENDU MONDAL

Many colleges, including LSR, are functioning without fire clearance certificates.

18 November, 2017

Rehabilitation of trafficked children proving to be a challenge

Investigation By Anshika Ravi & Bhumika Khatri

Inadequate resources, lack of trained personnel including quality counsellors, and ways to mitigate final compensation to the victims are some of the major hurdles that the rehabilitation process faces.

13 August, 2017

Residential quarters of Delhi Police personnel are a picture of neglect

Investigation By DIBYENDU MONDAL & AREEBA FALAK

Poor maintenance, clogged drainage systems and overflowing dumpsters are among the common complaints.

13 August, 2017
Some government departments block CVC from prosecuting babus

Investigation By ABHINANDAN MISHRA

In certain cases, permission to prosecute the officers has not come even after five years.

6 August, 2017
Defence Estates inquiry finds hotels, resorts running ‘illegally’ in Mussoorie’s Landour

Investigation By ABHINANDAN MISHRA

Many properties are owned by hotelier Sanjay Narang, who, in his response to this newspaper, has denied violating any law.

23 July, 2017
Kashmiri civil society colluding with separatists: Agencies

Investigation By ABHINANDAN MISHRA

A large section of civil society members in Kashmir, including professors, freelance writers, politically exposed people (PEP) and journalists, has come under the radar of the intelligence agencies for their alleged role in instigating and propagating the cause of the Kashmir separatists in the valley.

8 July, 2017
Terror groups misusing internet to fuel anti-India feelings in Kashmir

Investigation By ABHINANDAN MISHRA

At least 50 lakh Facebook accounts are being operated by the locals, out of which one-third are fake. These accounts are being used to encourage separatist sentiments, to say Muslims are being ‘persecuted’.

8 July, 2017

‘Underhand tactics’ boost sales in e-commerce

Investigation By Siddharth Tiwari

Online retail giants have resorted to price manipulation and increased commission to keep their revenues intact, allege experts.

24 June, 2017
ISI magazine is Kashmiri separatists’ platform

Investigation By ABHINANDAN MISHRA

The magazine talks about how India is ‘teetering on the brink of collapse’ because of the ‘67 separatist movements’ going on in the country.

18 June, 2017
