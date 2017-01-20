I look towards Gulzar for inspiration: Swanand Kirkire

Swanand Kirkire has a versatile personality. He is among the most sought-after lyricists, dialogue writers and singers in the country. He has also acted in several films. He has received the National Film Award for best lyricist twice, for his songs “Bande Mein Tha Dum” of Lage Raho Munnabhai, and “Behti Hawa Sa Tha Wo” of 3 Idiots. He speaks to Guardian 20 at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2017.

Q. Please tell us about your new book?

A. Aap Kamai is my first poetry book. It comprises poems across subjects, including politics. Some of these I have shared on the social media. The book consists of poems touching upon different subjects and the things we often observe. I was thinking that I have enough number of poems and wanted bring my poetry in a form of a book. I have written these poems over a period of 15 years. I hope people will like it.

Q. You were trained at the National School of Drama? How did that shape you as a person?

A. Yes, my specialisation was design and direction at NSD. When you are trained in theatre, it diminishes the boundaries between mediums, which is why I act and write. Theatre is actually a rehearsal ground where you rehearse before coming to films.

Q. Among your own works, which one is your favourite?

A. It is the most difficult question. The work which is loved by people will always feature among my favourite works as well. “Khoya Khoya Chand” and “O Ri Chiraiya” are my much-loved works.

Q. What are your upcoming projects?

A. I have written a film for R.Balki titled Padman. Apart from that, I am acting in two Marathi films.

Q. Whom do you look towards for inspiration?

A. That would be none other than Gulzar.