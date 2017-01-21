Dr Anamika gets Vani's Distinguished Translator award at JLF

The Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award was presented to Dr Anamika at the Jaipur Literature Festival on 20 January. The award was given to her from Jaipur Book Mark’s (JBM) stage. The Rs 100,000 prize was awarded to her for a lifetime of works.

The author works in various languages, namely, Russian, German, Maithili, Bengali, Hindi and English. Speaking at the award ceremony, Dr Anamika said, “I am very pleased and surprised to receive this honour. I want to thank Vani Prakashan for this award. I am so pleased that I am at loss for words.”

Dr Anamika has published eight collections of poetry by various writers, including fiction and non-fiction works such as The Grass is Singing by Doris Lessing, Girish Karnad’s drama Nagmandala, The Monkey Grammarian by Octovio Paz among other books of criticism.

Neeta Gupta, director of Jaipur Book Mark (JBM), said that it was a great honour for JBM to give the award to Dr Anamika. “At Jaipur Bookmark we are trying to locate ourselves as a translate hub in Indian languages. By joining hands with Vani prakashan and presenting this award to you is our privilege.”

Veteran journalist Mrinal Pande presented the award to Dr. Anamika. She congratulated her by saying: “I have known Anamika for many years and it’s her sheer dedication and hardwork that has paid off.”