Mythology helps you understand human thinking: Devdutt Pattanaik

Bestselling author and JLF 2017 panellist Devdutt Pattanaik, whose latest book, Olympus, offers an Indian interpretation of Greek mythology, speaks to Guardian 20 about finding wisdom in mythological texts.

Q. In your latest book, Olympus: An Indian Retelling of the Greek Mythology, you have asked Indians to “reverse the gaze”. Can you elaborate on that?

A. If one goes to a book shop and you want to understand the vedas and puranas, you will find many works by American and European scholars. There are American departments which deal with India. But how many of us study American culture? In these writings, I am saying, Let’s look at Western ideas from an Indian point of view. It’s like most women's stories are told by men. But when women start telling stories by women, it is all very different.

Q: When you started writing on mythology, was it difficult for you to make people understand your ideas?

A. It still is. It is a paradigm shift. Log samajhate hee nahi hain [People just don’t understand]. It is very difficult for people to handle this idea: that cultures think differently and their approach to life is poles apart.

Q: Have you ever encountered any threats from extremists because of your work?

A. There are always voices. Jungle mein har prakar ke prani hote hain. Kuch se darna padta hai, kuch se pyar karna padta hai. [In a forest, there are all sorts of creatures; you need to fear some and love some.]

Q. What made you interested in the subject of mythology?

A. Mythology helps you understand human thinking. It makes you familiar with the thought process of diverse cultures. You gain an understanding of the whole world. You also get acquainted with a wide range of reactions and viewpoints.