It’s been a busy season for TVS. It began a couple of months back when the company launched its first performance bike the Apache RR 310. The sporty DNA has now been carried into a brand new scooter. The Ntorq 125 is the company’s foray in the upcoming 125 cc segment and became quite popular at the recently held Auto Expo in Delhi. In fact new 125 cc scooters were the toast of the Auto Expo with Hero, Suzuki and Aprilia also showing their new offerings for the segment. TVS says everything is new on the Ntorq and that includes the engine, the frame and specially tyres that are made in-house. We were invited to the TVS test track inside their facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu to experience this new offering from close quarters.
24 February, 2018