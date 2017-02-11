A range of beautiful gifts for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. This is the time of the year when couples celebrate and cherish their love with their beloved. Valentine’s Day is the best time to demonstrate your affection and give surprises to your love. But if you’re still confused as to what is that perfect gift you wish to plan for your better half, don’t worry because we are here to clear your confusion. Take a look at some options for the perfect gift for your Valentine this year!

Add more sparks to your love life on this V Day, with “Forever Love” jewellery collectionby DwarkadasChandumalJewellers. Offering designer baubles for him and her, there is a ring, an earring and a cufflink for individual unique taste.

Pamper your loved one with a timeless gift that will be treasured forever. Other option is from Zoya - The Exquisite Diamond Boutique from the House of Tata. It presents a stunning selection of earrings, rings and Radha-Krishna pendants encrusted with fine diamonds and rubies to make this month of Valentine’s truly special.Also check gifting options for her from Aurelle by Leshna Shah.

It is the season imbued with the spirit of love with Swarovski’s latest ‘Valentine’s Day Collection 2017’.Unique designs and immaculate craftsmanship make it an ideal gift for this occasion.One can also go for velvetcase.com jewellerycollection which proffers unconventional styles and designs that will leave your valentine simply awe-struck! So woo your lady love or your dapper man with a jewel.

You may also want to spoil your loved one with a luxury and unique gift from Organic Harvest. It has come with a special range for your loved ones.Pamper your ladylove’s skin with Organic Harvest’s ‘Blush’ range of skin and lip care products, packed potent with the goodness of nature. The range includes the shine and glow cream, serum and lip balms which will help revitalize your dry winter skin and lips. This Valentine’s day breathe life into your skin with a completely organic winter skin acre regime which will leave you looking radiant with that enviable winter glow. Available at their website www.organicharvest.in and stores. The exotic aroma and creamy texture of this range will leave your skin baby soft and pearly smooth throughout the day!

Express your love with Beauty Source’s new ‘Feel Good’ boxes—designed, as the name suggests, to thrill the recipient and make them feel good! The beautifully crafted boxes are fully customizable with a range of Beauty Source’s premium products from brands like Sigma Beauty, Hedonista, AILA Cosmetics and Egyptian Magic. Often the hardest part, Beauty Source has exciting options for gifts for the man in your life too—it’s time to step up beyond red roses and repetitive gadgets! After all, for guys, luxury equals romance in Valentine’s Day gifts. Beauty Source introduces Brickell Men’s Products. The brand offers luxury men’s skin care and grooming products using natural and organic ingredients.

Other option includes hampers from The Body Shop, available at their stores and online as well. You could also woo your companion with Kama Ayurveda gift boxes like Face care gift box for men and women, Madurai candle with brass holder, Signature essentials box for him and her.This special curation will include some of the products like Eladi Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream, Pure Rosewater, Pure Vetiver Water, Himalayan Deodar Face Cleanser and more. All you need to do is choose what you’d like to pamper your queen or king with! There’s no better way to say you care.

What is better than gifting women’s favorite fashion items- handbags and heels that promise an eternal bond of love. WOODS, the international premium footwear and accessory fashion brand presents its Valentine collection “Token of Love” to end your search for a perfect gift. The collection includes handbags and heels in ultra-feminine. Crafted with the finest quality of leather, the gifts will surely enthrall your sweetheart. Other options are Vero Couture Collection by Styletag.com or checkout the new collection of bags and shoes at Bata stores.

Since women generally have a weakness and fetish for bags, and one cannot go wrong while gifting a bag to his lady love as it’s the safest choice. So here is the Valentine’s Day collection by Designer Rashmi Modi. A special collection has been curated by the designer using the opportunity to celebrate this day of love. The collection has an alluring line up of wallets, messenger bags, slings, clutches, baguettes in hues of soft blush pink and pretty peach. The valentine collection boasts of drool worthy styles from her Peek A boo, Loafer, Rhythm &Fringe series which come along with detachable leather and metal chain straps.

Make your loved one feel special and celebrate this eternal emotion with beauty, sparkle and more love.