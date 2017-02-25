Hyundai Grand i10 facelift offers more to the consumer

It’s just been a few weeks since country’s leading car maker Maruti Suzuki launched the new Ignis in the market. The car has got encouraging response from the buyer clocking impressive number of bookings in the first few weeks. Cut to Hyundai’s main rival in India, Hyundai who has answered with a new 2017 version of its popular hatch the Grand i10. Since its launch in 2013, the Grand has been a runaway success, giving the consumer affordability, reliability and practicality all in one package. According to the Korean car maker the new grand only makes the car more appealing. The car was launched online keeping in tune with the changing times. Host of changes include new exteriors, fresh interiors and also a brand new engine. 4 years is a long time in a car’s life in a sensitive market like India. And even though Hyundai walked away with a host of car of the year awards for the Grand, the car did require a mid-life upgrade, and that is exactly what has been done.

Looks

A lot has changed on the outside. Inspiration of course is the fluidic 2.0 design which we’ve seen on recently launched Hyundai cars like the Elantra and Tucson. There’s a redesigned front bumper along with a new radiator grille design as well as a new diamond cut alloy wheel design. The highlight are daytime running LEDs which have become a must have in most cars now. Also, in the front, Air Curtain has been added which will be segment First. The rear too sees its fair share of changes. This includes a dual tone bumper with cladding, something that actually reminds of the Ignis. In addition there are also aesthetically incorporated reflectors on the rear. A spoiler with integrated brake lights is a good addition to the car. It also continues to get electronically controlled rear view mirrors and minor plastic cladding on the profile along with a negligible roof rail. Overall it’s a good mix of old and new that does enhance the appeal of this best seller.

Interiors

The quality inside the Grand continues to impress on the Grand i10. Fit & finish is good and ergonomics are spot on. Highlight of course is the new touch screen 7 inch touch screen system that is compatible with both Apple car play and Android auto. There’s also a rear parking integrated in the system. The multifunctional steering wheel is good while seat fabric does look dated but comfort wise is great. In keeping with the changing times all the updates inside make a lot of sense. Had the circular AC vents and the buttons on the dash also been refreshed it would’ve been just ideal. But the car now gets Fully Automatic temperature Control in addition to the rear AC vents which were there earlier as well. The touch screen system also comes with voice recognition and navigation support for more convenient and safe driving experience. The driver’s seat can be adjusted for height and so can the steering wheel, so there’s never a compromise on the perfect drive position. Storage space is decent Boot space remains the same at 256 liters’.

Engine

The Grand has been a popular city car. In its earlier avatar it came in both Petrol and Diesel variants and the latter had an automatic option as well. The story is the same here as well barring one big change. Instead of the 1.1 liter Diesel engine the car ran on earlier, there’s a more powerful 1.2 litre 75 PS motor. The 1.2 liter Petrol motor though remains the same and generates 83 PS power. Hyundai says many steps have been taken to ensure to higher fuel efficiency on the car. These include measures like Alternator Management System and Reduced NVH levels. On the Petrol manual the claimed mileage is 19.77 kmpl while on automatic it stands a little lower at 17.49 kmpl. The Diesel engine now promises 24.95 kmpl, which is amongst the best in the segment. Owing to better torque and changed turbo settings the Diesel certainly feels quicker than before. Gearbox on the grand i10 is smooth as ever. It’s smooth to use and responds just the want you want it to; it’s short and crisp. All these attributes make the hatch a great car to drive in the city. However the 4-speed auto gearbox is bit of a downer on open roads and is more suited to the congested city traffic.

Ride & Handling

Ride & Handling is pretty much the same as earlier. You cannot expect a really plush ride in this segment but the Grand takes the small bumps and potholes in its stride pretty well. Of course on the bigger potholes you do have to be a little more careful. The steering wheel is light and you expect that from most Hyundai’s. While that does take away a bit of a feel it also helps in maneuvering well in city traffic. Changing lanes is a breeze and owing to its size the car fits nicely into tight spaces. Air Curtains also play their part in improving Aerodynamics and that helps in good handling overall.

Verdict

Considering the segment it comes in, the car gets scores well on safety as it has dual airbags, ABS and reverses Parking Sensors. Hyundai is also offering a 2 year unlimited kms warranty with the car which only augurs well for customer confidence. It starts at 4.58 lakh rupees (ex-showroom, Delhi) that is just a thousand rupees less than the Ignis. A good car has become even better, which only means that despite the price tag the Grand will continue on a successful journey ahead.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars