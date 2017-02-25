Planetary influence & the battle for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is the biggest state in India having 1/6thof the total population of the country and with the highest number of Assemblies at the parliamentary constituencies. The final arbiters will be the astrological factors which will decide to whom the reins of Uttar Pradesh are passed on. The ruling party in Uttar Pradesh state is the Samajwadi Party headed by Akhilesh Yadav. The main opposition is Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati. The fight for power will be a triangular contest among these parties and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The role of congress is just like the 12th Man in a game of cricket.

Akhilesh is in Jupiter dasha and Saturn bhukti, up to December 2017. Jupiter is the 3rdand 6th house lord, and Saturn is the 4thand 5th house lord. Dasha-bhukti lords are detrimental to each other in mutual 6th and 8th position. However, there is no question of Akhilesh winning the elections because of adverse 6th and 8th house position of Jupiter and Saturn.

Mayawati is in mercury dasha and Venus bhukti up to august 2019. Venus as lord of 4th and 11th house is placed badly in 8thbut receives the beneficial aspects of Jupiter. Though Venus bhukti looks good,it is not suggesting a clear cut win.Delay and hurdles will be there accompanied by sudden gains. Overall mercury is not very good and its position in 7th indicates that she cannot do much without partners. Mayawati’s chart shows triangular mandate for Uttar Pradesh and its people people, which mean she may need a partner to form a government. Destiny will support Mayawati.

The Bhartiya Janta Party has so far not projected its chief minister candidate. The planetary position for the time when it came into existence will therefore be sole data on which we are to draw conclusions. However, we must remember, an important factor that will be a decisive factor in the final sense and that will be the horoscope of party’s chief ministerial candidate, which unfortunately is not available. The ascendant Gemini has its ruler Mercury in the 9thhouse expected by Mars(R) and Jupiter(R) and Saturn(R). There is also a Parivartana Yoga between the 3rd house lord Sun and the 10th hosue lord Jupiter with the Sun digbala in the 10th house. The dasha of the Moon and bhukti of Moon will be in operation during elections dates. The Moon is the center of the powerful Neechabhanga Raja Yoga and due to be freed of transiting Saturn’s grip. This helps the Raja Yoga fructify which in other words indicate a fair chance of BJP faring well in the elections.

Therefore, it may be reasonable to conclude by default and taking into account the favorable factors identified above that chance for the BJP to form the next Government in Uttar Pradesh are pretty good.